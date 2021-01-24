South Dakota men's basketball stays unbeaten in Summit League with sweep over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — After staving off a second half comeback from Western Illinois, the South Dakota Coyotes men's basketball team completed the weekend sweep with the 84-74 win Saturday night inside Western Hall.

With the win the Yotes (8-6, 6-0 Summit) earn their seventh straight victory and stay unbeaten in Summit League play. Western Illinois (2-11, 0-6 Summit) drops its seventh straight game and will look to earn its first win in League play next weekend.

After shooting 61.5 percent from the field in the second half, the Yotes cooled down and shot 43.3 percent in the second half for a 51.8 percent shooting effort for the game (29-56). USD connected on 22-of-25 from the charity stripe for 88 percent.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

All five Coyote starters reached double figures in scoring led by sophomore Tasos Kamateros who notched a career-high of 21 on 8-of-12 shooting. The Athens, Greece, native also went 5-of-5 from the line.

After not reaching double figures for the first time this season Friday night, senior Stanley Umude recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Xavier Fuller and A.J. Plitzuweit both recorded 11 points while Kruz Perrott-Hunt reached double figures for the first time in his Coyote career with 12 points.