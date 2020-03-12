South Dakota reacts to NCAA announcement of cancellations

“These types of decisions don’t come lightly. I completely understand the reason why we’re doing this in the interest of public safety, not only for our student-athletes and coaches, but for the fans and parents who may be in attendance.

“I can’t disregard the disappointment that our student-athletes are feeling right now. Our track team was in the middle of practicing for the indoor championships, women’s basketball just completed a historic run in the Summit League to earn their right to the NCAA Tournament, and now they can’t experience that.

“Nothing’s going to take away what they accomplished this year – the joy, the satisfaction and the accomplishments. But it certainly leaves loose ends hanging out there.

“We need to value the decision makers and leaders who made these decisions and the thoughts that went into it, but also make sure we appreciate the value of the competition our student-athletes were in, and support them during this time.

“We will continue to work with NCAA, conference, university and state leaders to determine our next steps and that will be charted on a day-by-day basis. Until then, our primary goal will never change, and that is taking care of our student-athletes and providing them every opportunity and every resource to be successful in or out of competition.

