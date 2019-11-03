VERMILLION, S.D. -- For a team seeking its 20th straight victory, something was a bit off for the South Dakota volleyball team in the first couple of sets against Denver.
The Coyotes just weren’t disciplined enough for much of the first two sets and Denver took advantage.
After a timeout late in the second set, USD started to tighten everything up. That allowed USD to not only pull off a comeback in the second set, but the Coyotes also held off four Denver set points.
The Coyotes went on to win the second set and then controlled the next two sets to win their 20th straight match 21-25, 30-28, 25-15, 25-16 on Sunday at the Sanford Coyotes Sports Complex.
“The first set, our discipline was not (good). We knew it was going to be a hard game but I don’t think we responded well at the beginning of set one,” USD junior setter Madison Jurgens said. “After that, we realized we have to be disciplined in every aspect of the game and I think we definitely changed that around.”
USD coach Leanne Williamson said the team started to play with a back-against-the wall mentality late in the second set.
“We were very close to going down 2-0 and then we made a couple of plays and you felt our energy rise, you felt the energy in the SCSC rise and that’s what we needed,” Williamson said. “Once we got that second set and were able to pull that one out, I felt like our team relaxed. They played a lot more within their zone.”
The bounceback in set two helped the Coyotes continue the best stretch in the program’s history with its 20th straight victory. USD is 22-1 overall and 11-0 in the Summit League.
“I think we all kind of expected it at the beginning of the season. But now that is a reality, it’s like ‘holy cow, we are actually doing this,’” Jurgens said. “It is a little surreal. We all had these expectations but now that it’s coming true, it’s a really good feeling.”
Denver (17-7, 9-3) was two games behind USD in the standings and came into Sunday’s match on a seven-game winning streak. The Pioneers, who were picked as the favorites in the preseason poll, last loss was to USD, which now has a three-game lead in the conference with four matches remaining.
Jurgens said the three-match lead isn't going to affect how the team plays, though.
“We know every team plays better against us,” Jurgens said. “It makes it fun for us. It makes it more competitive and we really want to go after it and beat every team like we know we can. I don’t think we overlook any team.”
The massive winning streak isn’t lost on the team or Williamson, either.
“It’s huge. I think this season, we knew it could be really good, we knew it could be special,” Williamson said. “If you would’ve asked me back in August if we would have one loss right now, I don’t know if that would be the case. It just goes to show how disciplined this team is in terms of getting better every day.”
After losing the first set 25-21, USD was down 21-18 in the second set when Williamson called a timeout. USD went on a 5-1 run to take a 23-22 lead but Denver won the next two points to make it 24-23. The Coyotes staved off set point three straight times and took a 27-26 lead. But USD was unable to close out the set there and Denver won the next two points for its fourth chance to win the set.
A service error tied the set at 28 and an ace by Elizabeth Loschen gave USD its second set point. This time the Coyotes closed out the set with a block by Maddie Wiedenfeld for the 30-28 victory to even the match.
“When it came down to it in set two, we found a way to fight and win and that was really the gamechanger,” said Jurgens, who had 53 assists in the match. “That was a really good thing to see, that we have that fight and we don’t give up. We fight until the end until its set point and that we have it.”
USD kept that momentum going into the third set with a 9-2 lead to start. The Coyotes never let up, either, hitting .407 in the third set and holding Denver to .059 hitting to claim a 25-16 win.
“Anytime you can get that big of a lead on a good team is important and yet we knew with a team like Denver, you can’t rely on a seven-point lead,” Williamson said. “I think we were able to force them into some things that they didn’t want to do and I do think we had a couple of big blocks early in the third set which forced their hitters to think a little bit more.”
The fourth set was tied at 14 and then USD went on to close the final game on an 11-2 run to complete the 25-16 victory.
Freshman Elizabeth Juhnke led USD with 20 kills and hit .306. Sami Slaughter added 16 kills and hit .414 and Loschen had 10 kills and hit .391. Wiedenfeld finished with five block assists and six kills. Lolo Wiedeman had 15 digs and Anne Rasmussen had 14 digs.
“Everybody across the net did something that we needed at that moment,” Williamson said. “That’s how you get to the point of winning 20 in a row. That’s how you get to the point of having the record that we do. You have people step up when they need to step up and they make plays when their moment comes.”