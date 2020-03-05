South Dakota's Ciara Duffy earns Summit League Player of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One of the best regular seasons in Summit League history was recognized this week by the coaches, media and sports information directors who selected The Summit League women’s basketball awards.
The winners were announced Thursday at a press conference at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ahead of this week’s Summit League Tournament.
Senior Ciara Duffy was named Player of the Year, junior Hannah Sjerven was named Defensive Player of the Year, senior Taylor Frederick was selected Sixth Woman of the Year, and Dawn Plitzuweit earned her third consecutive Coach of the Year award. It marked the first time since 2011 that one team swept these four major awards.
Duffy and Sjerven are two of six named first team All-Summit League. Junior Chloe Lamb is a second-team honoree. Frederick and senior Madison McKeever received honorable mention.
The Coyotes are the only team in Summit history to total five players on the first team, second team or honorable mention squad and this marks the second occurrence. The first was two years ago following South Dakota’s first undefeated run in conference play.
Duffy is the second Coyote to be named Summit Player of the Year (Nicole Seekamp, 2016). She is also the 16th player in Summit League history named to the first team three times. Seekamp and Allison Arens are the other Coyotes on that list. South Dakota had six North Central Conference Players of the Year.
Sjerven and Lamb are all-conference performers one year after receiving honorable mention. McKeever has been named honorable mention twice in the last three seasons.
Plitzuweit’s Coyotes, 27-2 overall and 16-0 in the Summit, have achieved the highest national ranking bestowed upon a Summit League team. South Dakota is No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Coyotes won those 16 conference games by an average of 32 points.
USD is the No. 1 seed in this week’s Summit League Tournament and opens play at noon Saturday against eighth-seeded Omaha (7-22, 2-14).