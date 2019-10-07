SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota men's basketball coach Todd Lee kept critiquing Stanley Umude during his breakout sophomore campaign last season.
After playing an average of about 3.4 minutes per game as a freshman, Umude made major strides last season as he had the top freshman to sophomore points per game increase in NCAA Division I. He averaged 13.3 points per game and was a first-team All-Summit League selection.
But Lee thinks Umude, who was picked as the Summit League preseason player of the year on Monday at the conference's media day, is poised to have an even better season and he was just scratching the surface as a sophomore.
It's because Umude started to show more effort midway through last season. Instead of relying on just his talent, Umude is putting in more work to get better.
"He plays extremely hard every play where he didn't used to do it," Lee said. "The beginning of the year last year, he did not practice hard all of the time, he did not compete hard all of the time and then about the middle of the year, the light came on and he had a good second half of the year, obviously.
"Then in the spring workouts, he was going hard all of the time, playing hard, competing. He's a completely different player than last year, meaning he's worked on his skill but his motor is a lot higher and he goes harder. I haven't had to say one word about competing to Stan and that tells you he is a different player."
While Umude is the conference's preseason player of the year, there's plenty of talent surrounding him. Senior guard Triston Simpson was named to the preseason All-Summit League first team and senior forward Tyler Hagedorn, who missed all of last season with a foot injury, was named to the second team.
So for the second straight season, the Coyotes, who are coming off a 13-17 2018-19 campaign and were 7-9 in the Summit, were named the preseason runner-up in the Summit League, behind North Dakota State, which won the Summit League tournament last season.
"I always say at the mid-major level, to be good, you've got to be old and we are old this year," Lee said. "I saw the preseason poll, I think it's a wide-open league. It's going to be an exciting year in the Summit. It's going to be competitive. We can win the Summit League but I think there are other teams that can, also.
"We have the talent and the experience."
The Coyotes have five seniors (Simpson, Cody Kelley, Brandon Armstrong, Tyler Peterson and Hagedorn) and two juniors (Umude and Ty Chisom) this season.
Hagedorn was a key reason why the Coyotes were picked to finish second in the preseason poll last year but suffered a foot injury before the season started and didn't play a game.
After a redshirt season, the 6-10, 230-pound forward is back, giving USD the inside presence it sorely lacked last season after Hagedorn averaged 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds as a junior two years ago.
"Tyler, we were expecting him to play and to be one of the best big men in the league last year. This year, he has a chance to be as good as any post player in the league," Lee said. "He's in great shape he has goals to be a great player and to have a great season as a team."
Simpson made the All-Summit League preseason first team after averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last year. He increased his scoring by almost six points per game last season.
Lee sees Simpson as someone that can do about everything from the point guard spot.
"Triston shot 80 percent from the foul line as a point guard, which is big. He's three-point percentage went way up and he has to continue to shoot that because he's very quick," Lee said. "He had a pretty good assist-to-turnover ratio. He's a leader for us and is going to run the team."
South Dakota plays its first game in an exhibition contest on Nov. 2 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against Concordia St. Paul, which is coached by former Coyote coach and player Joey James.