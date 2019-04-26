DES MOINES, Iowa -- Zack Anderson wanted to keep going.
However, an ailing right knee just wouldn’t allow him, too.
It wasn’t all bad for Anderson, though, as the University of South Dakota junior won the Drake Relays university division for the men’s high jump. Anderson’s winning leap was 7 feet, 2.5 inches.
Anderson’s first jump was at 6-8, and in all, he leaped eight times.
Anderson noticed that his knee was bothering him when he was warming up, and knew he had to skip a few bars to rest.
But, that rest gave him enough energy.
“There were three or four jumps in there where I needed to shut it down … this was a meet I’ve been waiting for,” Anderson said.
The pain doesn’t take full force until Anderson starts to jump. On practice days, Anderson may not be able to feel anything hurting.
“I can warm up and things seem okay, but once I take that first jump, that pain, I don’t walk for about two minutes,” Anderson said. “It’s a little tough. It’s a struggle. I got to go with it and hope for the best.”
Anderson finished third during his freshman year and was the runner-up at last year’s Drake Relays to Rahman Minor, who competed for Purdue last year, but represented Kentucky on Friday.
“I’m glad I could make myself push myself throughout the last year,” Anderson said. “I think I went out a 2.12 (meters) last year, and to get 2.20 and the win, that’s like playing the team that beat you. You want to beat them bad.”
Anderson values the win a bit more, knowing that he beat Minor, who has competed against Anderson since their high school days.
Meanwhile, Coyotes junior Helen Falda thought she had nailed her final leap in the pole vault. That’s how confident she feels as the season reels around its final corner.
Falda won the university/college pole vault competition by clearing the 14 feet, 1.25-inch mark, but tried thrice to make the 14-5.25 bar. Had she executed that jump, it would’ve been a personal record by less than an inch.
“It was really close; I thought it was going to stay up then I saw the bar fall down,” Falda said. “It’s getting there. Next meet, I can get it.”
It’s the third straight year the Coyotes have taken the white championship flag in the event.
“It’s really special because this is a huge meet,” Falda said.
Falda wasn’t the only Coyotes pole vaulter who did well.
Senior Kimberly Peterson and freshman Deidra Marrison tied for second by clearing the 13-3 1/2 mark.
Morningside senior Kati Kniefl finished 12th in the women’s javelin with a throw of 131-5.