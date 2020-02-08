South Dakota softball beats Murray State in extras, loses to DePaul

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — South Dakota junior Dylan Underwood hit the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning Saturday to give the Coyotes a 9-8 win over Murray State in the Doc Halverson Classic.

Underwood drove in pinch runner Grace Garcia to break the tie off Racers pitcher Hannah James.

The Coyotes scored five runs in the eighth inning. Shortshop Lauren Eamiguel hit a two-run double to center field.

However, Murray State answered with five runs of its own in the eighth inning. Sierra Gilmore hit a 3-run home run to tie the game.

Four different Coyotes — Camille Fowler, Courtney Wilson, Jordyn Pender and Aleesia Sainz — had two hits in the win.

Wilson, Eamiguel and Pender doubled.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holly Fletcher earned the win for USD. She allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings on three hits. She struck out one.

DEPAUL 7, USD 4: The Blue Demons scored four runs in the first inning. Fletcher lasted just one-third of an inning, as she allowed four runs on four hits.

Garcia also allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings. She gave up three runs on one hit, and she also walked four.