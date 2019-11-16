South Dakota State football rolls over Northern Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I thought our defense played close to perfect. I was really impressed with them."

On the flip side, SDSU got a great game from freshman quarterback Keaton Heide who completed his first 14 passes, a Jack record to start a game, as he finished 15 of 16 for 196 yards and two touchdowns. The Jack's offensive success came after they lost 1,000-yard rusher Pierre Strong in the second quarter to a knee injury.

"He was good," Farley said.

It was just was just a 7-0 deficit at halftime for the Panthers (7-4 overall, 5-2 MVFC). But SDSU scored on its opening drive of the third quarter on a 10-yard Jaxon Janke touchdown reception that closed a nine-play, 73-yard drive.

"The difference in the game was the drive to start the second half, Farley said. "They drove the field and scored on the first series of the second half, that one hurt. That was the drive of the game."

Janke returned a punt 34 yards to set up a Chase Vinatieri 44-yard field goal and a 17-0 lead before UNI showed it still had a pulse.