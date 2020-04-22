South Dakota State linebacker and Sioux Center grad Christian Rozeboom ready for NFL shot

Christian Rozeboom isn't nervous as the NFL Draft starts Thursday.
Whether he hears his name over the next three days or receives a call after the draft from a team looking to sign him to a free agent deal, Rozeboom is trying to remain calm throughout the whole process.
Mainly because he's done all he can do to catch the eye of NFL scouts over the past four years at South Dakota State.
It would've been hard to miss Rozeboom during SDSU games. A year after redshirting, Rozeboom earned national recognition right away as the 6'2 linebacker finished the season with 132 tackles as a freshman, which allowed the Sioux Center High School graduate to become a finalist for the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award, given to the top FCS freshman in the nation.
The 132 tackles were the high-water mark for the Jackrabbit linebacker who seemed to be involved in almost every play. He finished with 127 tackles in 2017, 105 in 2018 and 111 in 2019, giving him 475 career tackles, the most in SDSU's history. He was an FCS All-American the past three seasons.
Now Rozeboom is hoping the skill set he showed over the past four seasons leads to a spot on an NFL team after this weekend's Draft, which runs from Thursday to Saturday.
"At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter, I've done all I can do. I feel good," Rozeboom said. "It's exciting to be in this position for these opportunities. I am not too nervous, it's out of my hands at this point. ... Obviously, that's the goal (to end up in an NFL camp), the dream you would say. At the end of the day, I will have opportunities to be on a team so that is exciting. You just work for a team and make the most with that team."
While Rozeboom has plenty of film for teams to review and South Dakota State played in plenty of big FCS games during his career, he had a crucial chance to gain even more exposure after the 2019 season ended.
Rozeboom was invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which featured draft-eligible players from across many levels. Rozeboom was practicing and competing against players from Power 5 conferences and he also met with a number of NFL scouts during the week-long experience back in mid-January.
"It was good, I really enjoyed it. It was a great experience for me to play against all kinds of players across the country at different levels," Rozeboom said. "I learned a lot and I interviewed with quite a few teams. That was exciting to talk with a bunch of teams."
After the NFLPA Bowl, Rozeboom returned to Brookings, S.D., to prepare for SDSU's Pro Day, which was scheduled for March 27. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pro Day was canceled and Rozeboom returned home to Sioux Center, where he continues to work out as best as he can throughout the situation.
"It's been good. I'm just getting creative with it, throwing together all of the stuff with dumbbells and bars," Rozeboom said. "My girlfriend will be a personal trainer and she has been a good resource. We've been bouncing back and forth with ideas."
Since Pro Days around the nation were canceled, NFL general managers haven't been able to watch players work out along with preparing for a virtual NFL draft. Still, Rozeboom has been able to have a few Zoom meetings with various NFL GMs. Those conversations keep going back to his production over the past four years for SDSU.
"I think for me, it's just the production. The production has been good with all of those tackles and this draft year, it's big for them to look at those numbers and the production is there," Rozeboom said. "They just see the play, tell me that they notice I am finding the ball on the field, stuff like that. They ask me the things I think I need to work on. I am sure they have their reports. I've just said shoring up tackles and not letting people fall forward, work on my footwork and foot speed, stuff I've been working on."
With some extra time on his hands lately, Rozeboom has had a chance to reflect on his career just like NFL GMs are doing currently. Some might look at the 475 tackles or the deep playoff runs and Rozeboom does but he enjoyed the whole process. He described his time in Brookings as a blast.
"I think the people there make it the most of what it is," Rozeboom said. "At the end of the end, the numbers aren't what made it fun, it was the people you were doing it with. The games are just a small fraction of what you put into it. It's what people don't see that makes the lasting impression."
Rozeboom earned a degree in animal sciences at SDSU but for now, his focus is on the NFL.
He's received plenty of advice from his agent Chris Gittings, who is from Montana, and former SDSU cornerback Jordan Brown, a close friend who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended the season as a practice squad player for the Oakland, now Las Vegas, Raiders.
So Rozeboom has gone through every aspect of the process. Now Rozeboom is waiting for the final step - ending up with an NFL team.
"So much is unknown and the one thing you can control is your effort," Rozeboom said. "The opportunity hopefully comes and I am doing what I can do and leaving the rest up to God."
