South Dakota State linebacker and Sioux Center grad Christian Rozeboom ready for NFL shot

"I think for me, it's just the production. The production has been good with all of those tackles and this draft year, it's big for them to look at those numbers and the production is there," Rozeboom said. "They just see the play, tell me that they notice I am finding the ball on the field, stuff like that. They ask me the things I think I need to work on. I am sure they have their reports. I've just said shoring up tackles and not letting people fall forward, work on my footwork and foot speed, stuff I've been working on."

With some extra time on his hands lately, Rozeboom has had a chance to reflect on his career just like NFL GMs are doing currently. Some might look at the 475 tackles or the deep playoff runs and Rozeboom does but he enjoyed the whole process. He described his time in Brookings as a blast.

"I think the people there make it the most of what it is," Rozeboom said. "At the end of the end, the numbers aren't what made it fun, it was the people you were doing it with. The games are just a small fraction of what you put into it. It's what people don't see that makes the lasting impression."

Rozeboom earned a degree in animal sciences at SDSU but for now, his focus is on the NFL.