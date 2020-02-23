South Dakota State uses 9-0 second-half run to hold off USD

BRROKINGS, S.D. — The University of South Dakota men's basketball team was aiming to end South Dakota State's 24-game home winning streak on Sunday.

However, the Jackrabbits answered late and held off the Coyotes 85-80 at Frost Arena in Brookings. With the win, SDSU claimed at least a share of its third consecutive Summit League regular season title.

South Dakota State (22-8, 13-2) shot 50 percent from the field and used a 9-0 run midway through the second half to put the Coyotes away.

Before that run happened, Cody Kelley hit a 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 29 seconds remaining that gave the Coyotes a 59-56 lead, but that was the last time USD held a lead in the game.

Noah Friedel, brother of Briar Cliff University men's basketball junior Ethan Friedel, started off the 9-0 run with a 3-point play. He made a bucket while Kelley fouled Friedel.

Alex Arians then hit two free throws, then Friedel returned to the free-throw line to hit two more from the stripe.

The final scoring play of the Jackrabbbits' 9-0 run was a layup by Douglas Wilson.

Kelley brought the Coyotes' deficit to 65-62 with another 3, but SDSU went on a mini 7-1 run.