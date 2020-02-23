South Dakota State uses 9-0 second-half run to hold off USD

BRROKINGS, S.D. — The University of South Dakota men's basketball team was aiming to end South Dakota State's 24-game home winning streak on Sunday.
However, the Jackrabbits answered late and held off the Coyotes 85-80 at Frost Arena in Brookings. With the win, SDSU claimed at least a share of its third consecutive Summit League regular season title.
South Dakota State (22-8, 13-2) shot 50 percent from the field and used a 9-0 run midway through the second half to put the Coyotes away.
Before that run happened, Cody Kelley hit a 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 29 seconds remaining that gave the Coyotes a 59-56 lead, but that was the last time USD held a lead in the game.
Noah Friedel, brother of Briar Cliff University men's basketball junior Ethan Friedel, started off the 9-0 run with a 3-point play. He made a bucket while Kelley fouled Friedel.
Alex Arians then hit two free throws, then Friedel returned to the free-throw line to hit two more from the stripe.
The final scoring play of the Jackrabbbits' 9-0 run was a layup by Douglas Wilson.
Kelley brought the Coyotes' deficit to 65-62 with another 3, but SDSU went on a mini 7-1 run.
The Coyotes tried to make a comeback in the final minute with back-to-back layups from Stanley Umude.
The Coyotes led at the half, 34-32. Umude had seven points in the first half.
USD had four men who scored in double figures. Umude led the Coyotes with 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Triston Simpson scored 14 points, Kelley's three 3s helped him score 14 and Tyler Hagedorn scored 12.
Hagedorn also had 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Freidel led all scorers with 26 points, draining three 3-pointers and burying 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Douglas Wilson, who missed the first matchup due to injury, made his presence felt early and often on his way to a 20-point, seven-rebound showing.