South Dakota State women's basketball loses by 19 points to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women's basketball team held its in-state rival to 28 percent shooting from the floor on Friday night, and the 23rd-ranked Jackrabbits beat the Coyotes 64-45.

The Jackrabbits held USD to 19-for-67 overall, and just 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Coyotes have lost a Summit League basketball game for the first time since Feb. 24, 2019, ending a conference-record 24-game win streak.

"This is a hard place to play and shots weren't falling," Coyotes senior Hannah Sjerven said. "We weren't able to adapt to how the game was being played today."

SDSU went on a 10-2 run in the middle of the second quarter, where the Jackrabbits held the Coyotes without a field goal for 5 minutes, 8 seconds.

SDSU held a nine-point lead and it grew in the second half. It went on a 14-2 run that started during the middle of the fourth quarter and spilled over into the fourth quarter.

Liv Korngable led the Coyotes with 16 points while Sjerven scored 10. Korngable was 6-for-14 while Sjerven made 5 of 16 attempts.

Korngable and Chloe Lamb were the lone two Coyotes to connect from 3-point range.

"I think you have to give credit to the other team," Korngable said. Offenisvely, we weren't there today, and that happens to teams every once in awhile. (Saturday) will be a better day."

