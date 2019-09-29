VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota volleyball team wants teams to play to its level this season.
In the first set against North Dakota on Sunday, the Coyotes played down to the Fighting Hawks level. By the end of the match, the Fighting Hawks couldn't keep up with the Coyotes because they started to play at the level they are accustomed to this season.
The Coyotes, who are coming off their first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament, came into Sunday’s match against North Dakota with a 12-1 record after opening Summit League play with a four-set win over Oral Roberts on Friday.
USD had an uncharacteristic first set, though. For a team hitting .292 on the season, the Coyotes had 10 attack errors and only hit .121 in the opening set. Still, USD was able to claim a tight first set against the Fighting Hawks.
The Coyote offense had no issues in the second and third set, combining for only five total errors and hit .483 in the second and .429 in the third as USD swept UND 25-23, 25-13, 25-8 on Sunday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.
USD coach Leanne Williamson said the team just controlled its side of the court a lot better.
“It wasn’t that we were unaggressive or that the effort wasn’t there, we just weren’t executing at a high rate,” Williamson said. “We allowed them to play with us and we talked about it after the first set. As you can see, we got better as the match went on. Probably the cleanest we’ve ever played a third set.
“I really liked our energy and our focus to make sure we got back to our standard by the end of the match.”
While it is still very early in the conference season, the 2-0 start for the Coyotes is big since they have a big weekend coming up. USD hosts Omaha on Friday and then travels to Denver, which was picked to win the league, next Sunday.
Denver lost to Purdue Fort Wayne to open Summit play on Friday, giving USD a slight advantage early on in league play.
“I think this year has already proven to be an interesting year. We have people beating people that you don’t expect right away,” Williamson said. “I think you have to show up every single night and you have to expect to battle every single night. To start 2-0 and to feel good going into next weekend, which is going to be a tough weekend for us, it’s definitely a good start for us and hopefully a confidence builder for us that we ride into next week.”
You have free articles remaining.
Not only is USD 2-0 in the Summit League, the Coyotes are 13-1 to start the season, which Williamson said has a nice ring to it.
“We knew we could be very good but I didn’t know if we would be at this point with that many wins with a team that was so new,” Williamson said. “We thought we were maybe going to have some growing pains throughout and we still had those, they just didn’t show up in the loss column. We were able to work through more things in-game and use our depth to help us get through those moments and we were still able to come out with the wins.
“It just goes to show that this team can be really gritty and can play to the level that they need to. Our goal is to make sure teams are playing at our level instead of us coming down to somebody else’s.”
USD freshman Elizabeth Juhnke, who led the team with 13 kills and hit .478, said the team set a high bar for itself when the season started.
“I think this is what our standard is and this is what we expect out of us,” Juhnke said. “We know that we can do this and we know that we can keep doing this as we go on with the season. Just take it one game at a time and not worrying about who is on the other side of the net. Just play our game.”
The Coyotes held on to win the first set 25-23.
The Coyotes bounced back in the second set as they only had one attack error. USD hit .500 and cruised to a 25-13 set win.
“We talked about how that wasn’t our standard and that’s not how we play Coyote volleyball,” Juhnke said. “We really went out in the second set and just worried about our side and not worrying about the other side. Just focusing on us and just playing our game.”
USD followed that set with only four errors in the third as the Coyotes cruised to a 25-8 victory for the sweep.
“It started with our serving. Our serving was really aggressive and we got them out of system a lot,” Williamson said. “We had a gameplan going in and we never had to get away from it. (Madison) Jurgens was doing a good job of moving the ball around and getting everyone involved and our hitters in those situations, other than the first set, were taking advantage of those moments.”
Sami Slaughter and Elizabeth Loschen each had 10 kills and Loschen hit .714 in the match. Maddie Wiedenfeld added nine kills. Jurgens finished with 38 assists and 11 digs and Anne Rasmussen had 14 digs.