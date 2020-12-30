South Dakota volleyball adds for non-conference matches to spring schedule

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota volleyball team has added four non-conference matches to its 2021 spring schedule.

Coach Leanne Williamson’s squad will open its 2021 season participating in the Missouri State Tournament on Jan. 22-23. The Coyotes will then play a home-and-home series against Creighton, a NCAA Tournament team in 2019.

South Dakota will play Wichita State to open the season on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. inside the Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State campus. The Coyotes will wrap up the two-day event against host Missouri State at 3 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The Coyotes will trek down Interstate 29 to face Creighton on Jan. 29 for a 7 p.m. first serve inside D.J. Sokol Arena. The home opener inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center is Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.

Wichita State posted a 9-19 record in 2019 while finishing tied for fifth in the West Division of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with a 6-10 mark. This is just the second all-time meeting between the Shockers and Coyotes, with the Shockers taking the previous match in 2013.