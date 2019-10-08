BROOKINGS, S.D. - Elizabeth Juhnke hammered down 14 kills to lead South Dakota to a convincing 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 win over South Dakota State in a Summit League volleyball match played Tuesday evening.
Elizabeth Loschen and Maddie Wiedenfeld each added eight kills for the Coyotes, who had a .366-.155 advantage in attack percentage for the match.
South Dakota, now 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the Summit, also got three blocks each from Juhnke and Wiedenfeld and 38 assists from Madison Jurgens. Anne Rasmussen had 18 digs for USD, which host North Dakota State Friday evening.
Makenzie Hennen had eight kills for SDSU (4-13 overall and 1-4 Summit).