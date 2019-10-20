SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The South Dakota volleyball team is starting to separate itself from the rest of the Summit League.
But the Coyotes aren't looking at the gap in the standings, only the next team on the schedule.
That's allowed USD to put together its best stretch in the program's history, which continued on Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon.
USD swept Purdue Fort Wayne, the team right behind the Coyotes in the Summit standings, 25-22, 25-11, 26-24.
The win was the 16th straight for USD, which improved to 19-1 overall and 8-0 in the Summit. The victory also gives the Coyotes a two-match lead in the conference standings since PFW (12-10, 6-2) was sitting only one game behind USD.
While having the two-game lead is nice, it’s still only the midway point in league play and USD coach Leanne Williamson is keeping the team focused on the present.
“I think it’s huge. We have really focused on going 1-0 every day,” USD coach Leanne Williamson said. “We have not tried to look to the future. We haven’t dwelled on the past. I think with that, we’ve been able to attack every single game with a very aggressive mentality.
“We knew today was going to be a difficult challenge. We knew that Fort Wayne was a really good team and I think our team came in with a lot of excitement and a lot of urgency.”
The Coyotes came into the match as the top blocking team in the Summit at 2.49 blocks per set. The Coyotes had five blocks in the first set and finished with 10 blocks total, which helped hold the Mastodons to a .094 hitting percentage.
“We have the ability to be a very, very good blocking team,” Williamson said. “We are longer, we are physical. We are able to play at a really good contact point and I think we were able to slow down some of their attackers with that.”
Freshman Madison Harms, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad, led USD’s effort at the net with seven blocks and she added eight kills.
"She's had some matches where she's gotten lost a little bit and then she's had matches like today," Williamson said. "What I was really excited to see, she did it on both the offensive and defensive end. She was very disciplined today. She knew what her job was and she did it at a really high level."
The block helped set up USD’s back row and even when the Coyotes weren’t getting a hand on the attack, they still had someone in the back row getting a dig.
USD led the Summit with 15.86 digs per set and had 67 digs on Sunday.
Senior libero Anne Rasmussen led the back row with 19 digs and Madison Jurgens and Elizabeth Juhnke each had 13 digs. Brooklyn Bollweg and Elizabeth Loschen each had seven digs.
“I think you saw us keep ourself in that last set with our defense and we got the lead with our defense in set two,” Williamson. “That’s going to continue to be a big part of who we are. Anne had some big digs in set one and it set the standard of what we were going to do.”
Offensively, USD hit .236 in the match. Juhnke led the Coyotes with 11 kills, Sami Slaughter had nine and Loschen added eight. Madison Jurgens had 38 assists.
The first set was tied at 21 when Harms and Slaughter teamed up for a block. Then Harms and Juhnke teamed for back-to-back blocks to put USD up 24-21 as the Coyotes went on to win the first set 25-22.
"We work on blocking a lot and we know it can be a change to the game. I think I did well. It's just so much fun and so much adrenaline getting a big block and it changes the momentum of the game," Harms said. "I feel like as the season goes on, I am getting more comfortable with what I need to do. I think it's really helping me.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge for us. We knew it was going to be a good game. Coming in and playing how we did was amazing for us."
An 11-0 run in the second set helped the Coyotes build a 21-8 lead. USD hit .438 in the second set for a 25-11 victory to go up 2-0.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for USD in the sweep. A few Coyote errors helped the Mastodons build a 6-1 lead early in the third set and they had an eight-point lead later in the set.
Even though USD went on an 11-0 run in the second set, Williamson knew that wasn’t going to happen in the third. She stressed just chipping away at Purdue Fort Wayne’s lead.
USD got the Mastodons’ lead down to one point at 19-18 and then later tied the set at 23 points.
“We talk about when you do get down, you can’t make up for that lead in one point. One kill isn’t going to get you those points back,” Williamson said. “We had to focus on just that ball and take one or two each time that we serve and that made a really big difference. Really, that’s what won us the game there at the end.”
Juhnke played a key role in helping USD cut into the Mastodons lead as she had seven kills in the final set. Coming into the third, she only had four kills.
"Set one and set two, she took some really good swings. They made some very good defensive plays on her," Williamson said. "In the past at times, she would've tried to do more. I told her those were really good swings and to stay patient, it will pay off. She did that and stuck true to what her gameplan was and things started to open up and she was able to get the kills she wasn't getting earlier on. That was a very mature game that she played there."
Juhnke got a kill to tie the set at 24 and that sparked a 3-0 run to allow USD to finish off the set 26-24 to complete the sweep.
"I just think I went at it," Juhnke said. "I wasn't thinking, just playing my game and doing the best I could for my teammates."
While USD has 19 wins, the team considered the win a big step because the Coyotes had to come from behind to win the third set to finish off the sweep.
Juhnke, a freshman, said the team showed it can make crucial mid-set adjustments with the win in the third.
"I think our team is really focusing on one game at a time and getting better every day. We are not satisfied at all," Juhnke said. "Yes, we are 19-1 but we are focusing on getting better and not worrying about who is on the other side or what opponent is there. We think we have a chance to beat anybody that is on the other side. It's been a lot of fun."