VERMILLION, S.D. – Playing in front of the second-largest crowd for volleyball in Sanford Coyote Sports Center history fueled South Dakota to a big five-set victory over Iowa to close out the South Dakota Classic on Saturday evening.
On a night where the 2018 Summit League Tournament championship banner was unveiled, a big crowd of 1,637 provided the energy and made for an electric environment for a volleyball match as the Coyotes used that energy in big chunks during the match with the Hawkeyes.
South Dakota (9-1) prevailed 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 21-25, 20-18 in its first-ever home match against a Big Ten opponent.
Each team fought off three match points for the other before South Dakota finally closed out the two hour and 21-minute marathon match with a kill from senior Elizabeth Loschen.
The Coyotes, the Summit League leaders in blocks per set, had five of their 11 total team blocks in the match in the first set, behind freshman Madison Harms five block assists in that set.
Each team had three individuals with over 10 kills in the match, including one each with more than 20, as freshman Elizabeth Juhnke led the Coyotes with a career-high 26 kills, with just six errors for a .317 hitting percentage. Juhnke recorded a double-double in the match as she added 13 digs.
Juhnke, named to the all-tourney team along with Sami Slaughter and Anne Rasmussen, the tourney MVP, had seven of her match-high kill total in the final set, a set that saw 11 tie scores and three lead changes.