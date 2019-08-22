VERMILLION, S.D. — Ever since Leanne Williamson joined the South Dakota volleyball program as an assistant in 2009 under then-head coach Matt Houk, the talk has been about building the program into one that can make the NCAA tournament.
When Houk left to become an assistant at Minnesota, Williamson took over as the head coach and the talk didn’t change.
After 10 years, all of the talk became a reality when USD won the Summit League tournament and earned a trip to the NCAA Division I national tournament for the first time in the program’s history.
The plan isn’t for that trip to be the one-off for the program, either. Now that the team has experienced a trip to the NCAA tournament, the expectation is to now consistently make it back season after season.
“Now that we have accomplished that and it’s something that the players know what it takes to get to that level, it is something that will continue to hopefully be an expectation for us,” Williamson said. “Does it happen? I don’t know. Time will tell but they know what they are working for and they know how hard they have to work and how much they have to get to that point and they are willing to do that.”
The Summit League preseason poll came out Wednesday and USD was neck-and-neck with Denver, which was picked as the slight favorites to win the conference. USD received four of the nine first-place votes and finished just a few points behind Denver for the top spot.
Senior Liz Loschen said the team is OK with not being the top team in the poll because they still have a target on their back after winning the conference tournament.
Loschen added that the goal isn’t to be the top team going into the season but to be the top team at the end of the season.
That plays into the team’s expectations to make it back to the national tournament.
“It matters how you finish. Playing with a target on our back, it’s a challenge but it’s something we can definitely handle,” Loschen said. “Our standard is that we want to win the regular season and the tournament. Not only do we want to make the NCAA, we already did that so we want to win a game at the tournament this year.
“We’ve talked about that as a team and we are all on board.”
USD opens the season on Friday, Aug. 30, at the IUPUI Invitational.
The Coyotes have some production to make up for on offense if they are going to repeat as Summit Tournament champions and compete for the regular-season conference title.
Outside hitter Hayley Dotseth, the Summit League Player of the Year, graduated. She led the team with 447 kills. Middle blocker Taylor Smith, who had 362 kills and was the Summit League Tournament Player of the Year, also graduated.
But Williamson has been building depth offensively.
Sophomore middle blocker Claire Gerdes had 77 kills last season and fellow sophomore middle blocks Emily Grathoff had 48 kills. Three are three other young middle blockers, including Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate Madison Harms, that could work into that role.
The team also added Nebraska transfer Sami Slaughter, a junior outside hitter, to the mix and sophomore outside hitter Jenna Wagemester is pressing for a major role in the offense.
“Even though we did lose two of our top offensive weapons, we have the personnel to fill that in,” Williamson said. “It might not be with two people, it will be with a few others to spread it out a little more offensively. We have the physicality and athleticism. Honestly, this is probably the best our offense has looked in years this early on.”
USD does have sophomore Madison Jurgens back to run the offense. She had 1,163 assists as a freshman.
Senior outside hitter Liz Loschen is the most polished attacker back for USD. The former Summit League Freshman of the Year had 247 kills last season and is ready to take over as the Coyotes go-to attacker.
“She wants that. It’s something she’s worked hard for and something that now as a senior, she can step into that role,” Williamson said. “We’ve had a couple of practices where she has really gone off and been the go-to. We’ve seen some really good things from her. She continues to take steps forward. She wants to be the best she can be and knows that she still has things to learn.”
Loschen said the goal is to keep the offense spread out among three to four players but she also knows she has to become the top attacker on the team.
“I have a new goal to be a leader offensively. I want to be a consistent go-to hitter for my setter and for the rest of the team,” Loschen said. “Everyone can put balls away. I think (our offense) is perfectly balanced. We have a good mix coming back who know the standard we have to play at and some coming in that have been learning the culture. It’s been good for our team.”
While the focus may be on how the offense performs, the Coyotes are still going to have a strong backrow, which has been a focus of Williamson’s since day one.
USD’s backrow will be led by senior libero Anne Rasmussen, the reigning Summit League Defensive Player of the Year.
Rasmussen had 604 digs last season and Williamson said Rasmussen is already in a good rhythm heading into the season.
“Anne is a special player and she’s willing to put in the work. What we see out of her, she’s a few weeks ahead of what she was at this point last year,” Williamson said. “In the past, it’s taken the preseason to get into that rhythm. Right now she’s in her conference form. That’s a great step for her, great for us. It’s definitely something that will help us right from the start.”
Senior Mehana Fonseca returns to the backrow and she had 212 digs last season. Sophomore Lolo Weiderman had 167 digs.
“We have been known for defense. That’s be something that’s been a part of us since I took over and it’s something that we are going to continue to push,” Williamson said. “Having Anne, Mehana and Lolo back, we have people that have played in those roles and were big contributors there.”