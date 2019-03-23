WAYNE, Neb. -- A number of teams competed at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic on Saturday.
South Dakota track and field captured 15 of 35 events.
Senior Ben Hammer highlighted the Coyote victories with a throw of 60 feet, 1 ¾ inches, in the shot put. The mark ranks ninth in the nation this season. Hammer was a double winner on Saturday, also bringing home the discus title with a throw of 179-8.
On the women’s side, sophomore Callie Henrich captured the shot put with a throw of 46-9. The mark is just two inches shy of her outdoor best set a week ago.
Junior Habib Jallow was also a double-winner on Saturday, sweeping the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdle races. He clocked 15.14 seconds for first place in the 110 hurdles and 55.07 seconds to win the 400 hurdles.
Senior Deshonn Brown and freshman Jack Durst tied for first place in the men’s high jump, with both clearing 6-8 ¼ and with equal misses.
The women captured nearly every running event from 100 to 1,500 meters. Sophomore Josie Kroger took first in the 100 in 12.86 seconds, while classmate Danielle Thompson followed suit by winning the 200 in 25.73. Junior Ellie Wilson won the 800 in 2:18.41 and sophomore Morgan Lawler clocked 4:50.74 for first in the 1,500 meters.
In the hurdle races, redshirt-freshman Madason Tessier came out on top in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.01 seconds. Sophomore Holly Gerbdering took gold in the 400-meter hurdles by clocking 1:05.15.
Junior Abdinasir Abdi added a victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a clocking of 10:02.43.
Freshman Josephine Starner sent the javelin 125-5 to win the event.
Freshman Liberty Justus captured the triple jump with a leap of 36-0.
The Coyotes head to Texas for the 2019 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin next weekend, while also competing at the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos.
Wayne State's Preston Davis and Robert Sullivan scored event wins while Dylan Kaup reached an NCAA provisional mark in the hammer throw to lead the Wayne State College men.
Davis posted a personal best mark of 176’ 11” to win the javelin while also posting a sixth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.90 seconds. Sullivan also recorded a first place finish with a leap of 22’ 11” in the long jump and was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.41 seconds.
Junior Dylan Kaup notched an NCAA provisional mark in the hammer throw, taking second at 184’ 2”.
Second place finishes were recorded by Jayle Hinkle in the shot put (50’ 7 ¼”), Dylan Kessler in the 5,000-meter run (15:59.98) and Nathan Hiemer in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:05.76).
Freshmen Mikayla Marvin and Jordyn Pester each won events to lead the Wayne State College women.
Marvin captured first place in the pole vault clearing 10’ 11 ¾” while Pester crossed the tape first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.56 seconds.
Redshirt freshman Mckenzie Scheil recorded an NCAA provisional mark in the hammer throw at 174’ 9” to place second to go with a seventh place finish in the shot put (43’ 3 ¼”).
Riana Noelle took second in the triple jump (35’ 3 ¾”) and was fourth in the long jump (17’ 1 ¼”) while sophomore thrower Kenzie Sullivan posted a second place finish in the discus (143’ 2”).
Wayne State will compete again on Friday, March 29th at the Fort Hays State Invitational in Kansas.
Northwestern's Dylan Hendricks placed second in the 10,000-meter run in 33:45.03 and Rebekah Muilenburg was second in the 800-meter run in 2:22.17.
Briar Cliff's 4x100 relay team of Joseph Washington, A.J. Lefler, Chad Blank and Collin Glazek won in 43.34. Glazek was second in the 200-meter dash in 22.76.
Dordt's Sienna De Jong won the 10,000-meter run in 40:18.39 and teammate Olivia Couch was second in 40:25.40. The Dordt women's 4x400 relay team of Anmarie Stuit, Jenna Stephens, Emma Bakker and Joscelyn Wind won the event in 4:10.49. Matthew Van Eps won the 800-meter run in 1:56.04 and teammate Anthony Ghiorso was second in 1:58.76. Eric Steiger won the men's 10,000-meter run in 32:55.51. The Dordt men's 4x400 relay team of Lucas Van Eps, Matthew Van Eps, Mark Bakker and Caleb Herman won the event in 3:22.14.
Cori De Jong was second in the high jump after clearing 5-1.75. Michael Buma was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.74. Ike Van Kempen was second in the discus with a toss of 160-10. Jeff Stellingwerf was second in the javelin with a toss of 170-3.