South Dakota welcomes in North Dakota State for MVFC contest

Bob Nielson isn’t surprised that the University of South Dakota football team has seen different looks from its opponents.
Nielson just wants the Coyotes to do a better job of identifying the different wrinkles that Missouri Valley Football Conference teams are throwing their way.
The Coyotes are riding a three-game losing streak, with losses against North Dakota, Missouri State and last week to Youngstown State.
The Coyotes are hoping to right the ship, but they perhaps face their biggest challenge — North Dakota State — at 1 p.m. Saturday at the DakotaDome.
Youngstown State, for example, brought a three-man front last week, and that helped the Penguins tally five sacks en route to a 28-10 win over USD. Then, they showed a four- or five-man rush, just to try to throw off freshman quarterback Carson Camp.
“We’re kind of used to that, because a lot of teams play us that way, but we had two new starters on the offensive line based off of injuries, and those guys took awhile to adjust,” Nielson said. “The combination of those things got us off to a slow start, offensively.”
The run game has also been a disappointment, and Nielson wasn’t afraid to admit that.
Last week against the Penguins, the Coyotes collected just 12 rushing yards. They ran the ball 26 times, which comes out to a yards-per-carry average of 0.5.
The Coyotes’ lone touchdown came on the ground, however. South Dakota running back Travis Theis scored from 1-yard out with 8 minutes, 35 seconds to go in the fourth quarter in what turned out to be the final score of the game.
“We need to run the ball better,” Nielson said. “We have to be a more balanced football team than what we’ve been over the first four weeks. I think we’re capable of that.”
NIelson said that he wants the Coyotes to stick with the run game. Part of that as a run-pass-option team is making sure Camp makes the right reads. Nielson believes Camp is making improvements in that area.
“There were a few times Saturday where he passed the ball and he should have given it,” Nielson said. “There were times where he should have thrown it. Every game he plays is another game of experience under his belt.”
Over the first four weeks, however, the Coyotes have kept their opponents off the board. They held North Dakota to 21 points a couple weeks ago, and started off the season with forcing several turnovers against Illinois State.
Last week, however, USD’s defense was unable to close out teams. That happened last week against Youngstown State.
YSU liked to run the ball, and did so successfully against USD’s defense.
“There have been some positive things defensively, but we’re going to get challenged with a really outstanding running game this week and we’re going to have to be better against the run,” Nielson said. “Our guys are playing hard, and I think there’s certainly a high-level of confidence to be a good football team, and we haven’t shown that over the last four weeks. A certain amount of the spring season is all about momentum.
“We had a really challenging schedule,” NIelson added. “That’s not a great way to generate momentum. Part of the way you create momentum is that you play well, and we haven’t particularly done that in all three phases of a game together yet.”
Reaction on Illinois State
Earlier in the week, Illinois State announced that it’ll forgo the rest of its spring schedule. The Redbirds had a small roster to begin with, and having injuries did not help.
According to the Bloomington Pantagraph, the Redbirds had as few as four defensive linemen, for example.
While that doesn’t directly affect USD — the two met to start the spring season — Nielson understood the tough decision that ISU coach Brock Spack made.
“It didn’t come as a surprise to me in that we had some conversation at the start,” Nielson said. “Whatever we do, whatever we decided as a league in the spring, we couldn’t jeopardize what we were doing in the fall. There was a significant amount of conversation, I guess, whether eight games was maybe trying to stretch that a little bit. My thing is, I have a lot of respect for Coach Spack, and the decision that they made was in the best interest of their program. As a member of their conference, I fully understand what they did.”