South Dakota welcomes in North Dakota State for MVFC contest

“There have been some positive things defensively, but we’re going to get challenged with a really outstanding running game this week and we’re going to have to be better against the run,” Nielson said. “Our guys are playing hard, and I think there’s certainly a high-level of confidence to be a good football team, and we haven’t shown that over the last four weeks. A certain amount of the spring season is all about momentum.

“We had a really challenging schedule,” NIelson added. “That’s not a great way to generate momentum. Part of the way you create momentum is that you play well, and we haven’t particularly done that in all three phases of a game together yet.”

Reaction on Illinois State

Earlier in the week, Illinois State announced that it’ll forgo the rest of its spring schedule. The Redbirds had a small roster to begin with, and having injuries did not help.

According to the Bloomington Pantagraph, the Redbirds had as few as four defensive linemen, for example.

While that doesn’t directly affect USD — the two met to start the spring season — Nielson understood the tough decision that ISU coach Brock Spack made.

“It didn’t come as a surprise to me in that we had some conversation at the start,” Nielson said. “Whatever we do, whatever we decided as a league in the spring, we couldn’t jeopardize what we were doing in the fall. There was a significant amount of conversation, I guess, whether eight games was maybe trying to stretch that a little bit. My thing is, I have a lot of respect for Coach Spack, and the decision that they made was in the best interest of their program. As a member of their conference, I fully understand what they did.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.