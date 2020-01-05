South Dakota women dominate the boards, dominate Denver

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Despite holding a rebounding margin of plus-5.1 per game this season, which ranks 76th in the nation, the South Dakota women’s basketball team felt that was an area they needed to get better at.
Maybe because that stat ranked fifth in the Summit League and Denver was coming to the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex on Sunday. The Pioneers averaged 42.3 rebounds per game, including 15.2 offensive boards per game.
The Coyotes cleaned the glass better than Windex on Sunday. By the end of the first quarter, the Coyotes had 30 points and 15 of those were from second-chance points.
USD finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds and 50 total boards, outrebounding Denver 50 to 36, which allowed the Coyotes to dominate every aspect of the game, cruising to a 104-61 victory on Sunday.
“It’s definitely something we took a look at. It’s something we recognized. We have the ability and size to get offensive rebounds,” USD junior guard Monica Arens said. “The biggest thing was being aware of it and we needed to improve. We were hustling to get the boards and that translated to other areas.”
USD improved to 14-2 overall and is 3-0 in Summit League play. Denver falls to 7-9 overall and 1-2 in the Summit.
The Coyotes had three players finish with double-doubles. Ciara Duffy had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Hannah Sjerven had 18 points and 12 boards and Taylor Frederick had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Eight of Frederick’s rebounds were on the offensive end.
The 22 offensive rebounds turned into 54 points for USD, more than half of its point total for the game.
“I think historically, it’s something that hasn’t been a strength of ours so credit to our coaches for recognizing that,” Duffy said. “I would definitely say that this group of girls wants to get better. Sometimes maybe we feel we played well and Fort Wayne was still a win, but there were areas to get better and that speaks a lot to this group.”
USD’s energy on the boards showed right away in the game. The Coyotes were boxing out Denver or getting to spots faster than the Pioneers, who were standing around at times when a USD player would dart in front of them to grab a rebound.
“I thought our young ladies played hard and were focused. … Our effort was great,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “That is something that was within our control. That’s something you can control and I am proud of the young ladies for controlling that.
“We have kids that are locked in. Taylor, I told her that I don’t remember coaching any kid that had eight offensive rebounds in a game. Hannah created an awful lot with tips, too.”
The effort carried past the team's rebounding as USD shut down Denver’s offense. The Pioneers forward combo of Madison Nelson and Uju Ezeudu has been hard to contain this season and the two combined for 39 points and 21 rebounds on Friday in a loss to North Dakota.
Those two combined for six points and 13 rebounds on Sunday.
Nelson is averaging 17.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season. With Arens guarding her on Sunday, Nelson had only four points and was 1-of-16 from the field. Arens, who finished with 12 points, five assists and four steals, also drew four charges on the offensive end.
“Nelson facilitates a lot of their offense. She creates a lot of it from her movement and the way she passes and her offensive rebounds,” Plitzuweit said. “Monica did a great job on her with how difficult she is to guard and she beat her to spots.”
Duffy’s responsibility on defense on Sunday was Lauren Loven, who is averaging 14.2 points per game. Duffy held Loven to seven points and only four shots in the game. Loven leads Denver with 42 3-pointers on 111 attempts but only got off two shots from behind the arc.
“We had Ciara on Loven today and she has done a good job on shooters,” Plitzuweit said.
It took a couple of minutes for USD to find its groove, though. Denver took a 3-2 lead a minute into the game and USD went about a minute and a half without scoring.
Duffy knocked down a 3-pointer at the 7:35 mark to give the Coyotes the lead again and then Chloe Lamb, who had 11 points, got a steal, which led to an Arens 3-pointer. That sparked an 18-2 lead for USD and the Coyotes controlled the rest of the game.
“Momentum is a part of the game and some good plays get the fans into it,” Duffy said. “I think we sort of stuck to the principles and kept that urgency throughout that whole game.”
USD finished the game shooting 48.2 percent (41-of-85), hit 12 3-pointers and forced 26 turnovers, which turned into 36 points. The Coyotes only turned the ball over nine times and had 26 assists on its 41 made field goals. USD had 13 steals and six blocks.
So it may be hard to find the next thing USD needs to work on.
“We will let you know when we get to practice on Tuesday,” Duffy said with a laugh.