South Dakota women dominate the boards, dominate Denver

The 22 offensive rebounds turned into 54 points for USD, more than half of its point total for the game.

“I think historically, it’s something that hasn’t been a strength of ours so credit to our coaches for recognizing that,” Duffy said. “I would definitely say that this group of girls wants to get better. Sometimes maybe we feel we played well and Fort Wayne was still a win, but there were areas to get better and that speaks a lot to this group.”

USD’s energy on the boards showed right away in the game. The Coyotes were boxing out Denver or getting to spots faster than the Pioneers, who were standing around at times when a USD player would dart in front of them to grab a rebound.

“I thought our young ladies played hard and were focused. … Our effort was great,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “That is something that was within our control. That’s something you can control and I am proud of the young ladies for controlling that.

“We have kids that are locked in. Taylor, I told her that I don’t remember coaching any kid that had eight offensive rebounds in a game. Hannah created an awful lot with tips, too.”