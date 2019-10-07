SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- While South Dakota women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit likes that her team was picked as the favorites to win the Summit League, she knows there's no actual award that goes with it.
"We have a good deal of our crew returning from last year and we are really excited about this season," Plitzuweit said. "It's an indicator of what we did last year and the number of players we have returning. But it certainly doesn't give us any points when we start games. If it did, it would really be worth something.
"At this point in time, it really doesn't do that. it should give our players confidence moving forward but ultimately it makes life a little bit challenging for you."
South Dakota received 20 of the 34 first-place votes and finished ahead of South Dakota State (number two) and Denver (number three) at the top of the Summit League preseason poll.
While the poll doesn't help the Coyotes in any way, it is an indicator of what the team has back. Not only did USD put four players on the Summit League preseason teams, the Coyotes also have the preseason player of the year.
Senior Ciara Duffy has been a force in the Summit League since she started playing as a freshman. Going into her senior season, she's the Summit League preseason player of the year.
Duffy was the Summit League freshman of the year after averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game. As a sophomore, she averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Last season Duffy averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
The one area Duffy has taken on a bigger role this season is off the court as the team's leader, Plitzuweit said, and she has embraced that role.
"She certainly has had a great impact on this program since her freshmen year and is someone that continues to not only be a great player, but steps into a leadership role for us," Plitzuweit said. "She's done that in the past but now her teammates will look to her a great deal, not just to hit shots at the end of the shot clock, but also to be someone they can rely on to be a calming presence."
USD returns 84 percent of its scoring from last season but does lose a key player, Allison Arens, to graduation. Not only did Arens provide 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, she was a valuable leader for the Coyotes last season.
Plitzuweit said the team has been watching Arens' film from last year to show the players what made her so good on the court.
"Going into Allison's senior year, the game slowed down for her so she played with a great deal of poise and composure and yet was in attack mode at the same time," Plitzuweit said. "She graduates as our all-time leader in wins, so that's a very difficult player to replace. I think our players have learned from her and continue to watch her film.
"One player won't fill that void for us. A few players have to step it up in their respective roles to fill that gap."
Senior guard Madison McKeever might be able to fill part of that role. McKeever has been one of USD's top defensive guards. She also averaged 7.8 points per game last season and was named to the All-Summit League preseason second team.
Plitzuweit sees some of that poise and confidence in McKeever.
"Madison has had a great career so far and is comfortable moving into her senior campaign. She's relaxed and aggressive and we see some of that game slowing down for her," Plitzuweit said. "I think she's in a really good place. She's played with a great deal of poise and that's a great characteristic for a senior point guard. That's something we are in need of."
Junior Hannah Sjerven was one of the most improved players in the conference last season and averaged 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She was named a preseason All-Summit first-team pick.
Plitzuweit said Sjerven has become more confident.
"She has a great impact for us because she can block shots and she can make plays or kick it out," Plitzuweit said. "Those are all areas she's continuing to work on."
Junior Chloe Lamb started to come into her own last season, averaging 9.6 points per game. She was named to the All-Summit League preseason second team and Plitzuweit said Lamb's versatility is key for the team.
"Chloe is someone that can handle the ball, someone that can post up and someone you can use off a ball screen," Plitzuweit said. "She's got a lot of savvy to her game. Chloe is someone that right now is focusing on improving her offensive game, but she's making strides defensively that are really important for us."
USD opens the season on Nov. 5 with a game at Northeastern. The first home game is Nov. 13 against Drake.