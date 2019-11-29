South Dakota women's basketball defeats Ohio State, gets another win over Power 5 opponent

LAS VEGAS — Ciara Duffy scored 22 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds as she led South Dakota past Ohio State 68-53 in a women's college basketball game at South Point Arena Friday.

Duffy played all but three minutes of the contest and also had seven assists to lead both teams. Chloe Lamb also scored 13 points and Monica Arens 11 for the Coyotes (6-1).

Ohio State took a 16-15 lead after one quarter after clicking at a 53.8 percent pace on 7-for-13 shooting from the field in the opening frame. USD turned up the defensive intensity over the final 30 minutes and held the Buckeyes to 11-40 from the floor over the final three frames for a 34 percent clip for the game.

South Dakota entered the fourth quarter ahead 51-39, but three-straight buckets from Arens and Lamb pulled it out of reach to 58-39. South Dakota got out to its largest lead of the game, 62-41, midway through the fourth period.

South Dakota shot 48 percent (24-of-50) for the game while holding Ohio State to 34 percent (18-of-53). The Buckeyes’ 53 points marked the lowest total by a Coyote opponent this season.

Ohio State (3-3) was led by freshman Rebeka Mikulasikova’s career high 19 points. Fellow freshmen Kierstan Bell and Jacy Sheldon joined her in double-digits with 12 and 10 points.

South Dakota faces Northern Illinois Saturday with a 3:15 p.m. start.

