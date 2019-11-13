South Dakota women's basketball wins overtime thriller at home over Drake

“The play was drawn up to get it to anybody to make a play,” Arens said. “They doubled key and Chloe got the ball in to me. I guess we needed a shot so I just kind of drove and threw it up there, I guess.”

Drake’s Kierra Collier, a transfer from Washington who sat out last season, scored a game-high 27 points. Sara Rhine added 23 points for the Missouri Valley Conference pre-season favorites.

The Bulldogs (2-1) threatened to make it a runaway early, racing to a 22-8 lead in the first eight minutes. USD, though, scored the final nine points of the first quarter to pull within five.

Drake maintained a 47-37 halftime lead and mounted its biggest cushion, 59-42, at the 7:45 mark of the third quarter. Once again, however, South Dakota rallied, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-1 over the next six minutes. It took a rebound shot with .5 seconds remaining by Becca Hittner to give Drake a 65-62 lead after three quarters.

Drake seemingly had an answer for every Coyote push in the fourth and maintained an 81-77 lead with just 21.5 seconds remaining.

McKeever hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull USD within a point before Hittner made the second of two free throws with 12 seconds left.