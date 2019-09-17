{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two goals in the final four minutes of play gave the South Dakota Coyotes a 2-1 victory over the Drake Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Cownie Soccer Complex.

The game was scoreless for the initial 85 minutes before a barrage of goals resulted in the Coyotes' first road win of the season.

A crazy shot by Drake midfielder Libby Helverson bounced off a Coyote defender, off Coyote goalkeeper Bella Alessio's glove, onto the bottom of the crossbar and into the back of the net to put the Bulldogs (2-5-1) onto the scoreboard first.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

It marked the fourth-straight game a Coyote foe had scored in the final five minutes of regulation or later.

South Dakota (2-5-0) responded with its own goal a minute later. Sophomore Jordan Centineo netted a beauty from outside the 18-yard box that dropped into the net just out of the keeper's reach. The goal is the third of Centineo's career and of the season.

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments