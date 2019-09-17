DES MOINES, Iowa — Two goals in the final four minutes of play gave the South Dakota Coyotes a 2-1 victory over the Drake Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Cownie Soccer Complex.
The game was scoreless for the initial 85 minutes before a barrage of goals resulted in the Coyotes' first road win of the season.
A crazy shot by Drake midfielder Libby Helverson bounced off a Coyote defender, off Coyote goalkeeper Bella Alessio's glove, onto the bottom of the crossbar and into the back of the net to put the Bulldogs (2-5-1) onto the scoreboard first.
You have free articles remaining.
It marked the fourth-straight game a Coyote foe had scored in the final five minutes of regulation or later.
South Dakota (2-5-0) responded with its own goal a minute later. Sophomore Jordan Centineo netted a beauty from outside the 18-yard box that dropped into the net just out of the keeper's reach. The goal is the third of Centineo's career and of the season.