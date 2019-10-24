VERMILLION, S.D. — Four second-half goals catapulted South Dakota to a 4-2 victory over Omaha on Thursday afternoon at the First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex in the program’s annual Pink Game.
The victory moves South Dakota (7-9, 2-3 Summit) into a tie for fifth place in the Summit League standings with three regular season matches remaining.
South Dakota got its first spark from Alexis Mitchell, who scored her fifth goal of the season on a header served up by Taryn LaBree in the 47th minute. LaBree found Mitchell from the right side of the attacking third, and Mitchell booted the ball above Omaha goalkeeper Kelly Lemke to give the Coyotes the lead early in the second half.
Minutes later, at the 50:01 mark, Kellee Willer scored on a pass from Taylor Kelly on the right side of the attacking third. Willer corralled the pass, squared herself up and fired into the back left corner of the net to double the South Dakota lead with just under 40 minutes remaining.
Omaha (5-10-1, 2-4 in Summit) got on the board in the 63rd minute, as Bailey Cascio snuck a shot under Coyote goalkeeper Bella Alessio to cut the Mavericks’ deficit in half.
Only 62 seconds later, however, Willer struck for the second time on the afternoon as she headed home a corner from Taylor Cotter past Lemke. The multi-goal effort is the third of Willer’s career as she netted the match-winner for the Coyotes on Thursday.
In the 79th minute, the Coyotes capitalized on an own goal from Omaha, as the ball bounced off a defender inside the box and recoiled into the Mavericks’ net to push the advantage to 4-1.
Late Wednesday
NORTHWESTERN MEN 4, MOUNT MARTY 0: Northwestern started off strong holding the majority of the possession and that possession turned into a goal in the 20th minute for Jake Foscalina. Chris Ten Pas had the assist to Foscalina.
The Raiders kept at it at the end of the first half and resulted in goals in the final 5 minutes. Gijs Dingemans would score in the 42nd minute and Ben Hengst, assisted by Anselmo Kim, would score in the 44th minute to take the Raiders to a 3-0 halftime lead.
The second half saw of the same from the Raiders with dominating the possession in the match and it would lead to another great build up and another NWC goal by Jake Foscalina, his team leading 10th goal on the season.