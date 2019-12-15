South Dakota women start fast, cruise past Montana

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota women’s basketball team hasn’t had much of an issue finishing games.
Even with a tough non-conference schedule to start the season, the Coyotes were 10-1 coming into Sunday’s home game against Montana.
While the end result has gone in the Coyotes’ favor throughout the season, USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit wanted to see her team get off to better starts during games.
USD is averaging 81 points per game, but the first quarter has been the Coyotes' lowest-scoring period of the season. Coming into Sunday’s contest against Montana, USD was averaging 16.9 points in the first quarter.
On Sunday, the No. 21-ranked Coyotes put together perhaps their best first quarter of the season. USD jumped out to an 8-2 lead and never let up, scoring 26 points in the first frame.
“That’s definitely something we’ve been working on as a team, playing with urgency and not waiting halfway through the quarter,” USD senior Ciara Duffy said.
USD continued to stretch out its 12-point first quarter lead and went on to beat Montana 85-55 on Sunday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.
“I thought our ladies started really strong,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Montana will impose their will against you with attacking the rim and on the block. … We were very efficient shooting the ball. They forced you to do things that are different. It’s a great win for us during finals week.”
Reigning Summit League Player of the Week Hannah Sjerven got USD (11-1) off to the kind of start it’s been looking for lately.
Sjerven blocked Emma Stockholm’s layup attempt on Montana’s first possession of the game and turned it into a 3-pointer. Sjerven grabbed Montana’s miss on its next possession and it led to a Duffy bucket.
On USD’s next trip down the court, Sjerven drained a 3 to put USD up 8-2 early.
“(Having a good start) is something we focus on in the pregame talk. We don’t want to come into halftime and start over again,” Sjerven said. “Our team brings the energy and it makes it easy to do.”
Sjerven finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
“She did (spark us). She got us going in transition after the block. She spaced the floor and she can really shoot it,” Plitzuweit said. “I think Hannah has improved in a lot of different ways. She’s more comfortable and more confident from defending the perimeter and using her length at the rim.
“I think she’s done a nice job offensively of when to post up and when to get in the lane. She’s doing a good job of getting offensive rebounds, even better than last year. Today, she added to her game.”
Sjerven was part of a USD effort that saw the Coyotes shoot 58.5 percent (38-of-65) from the field, including 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) from behind the arc. The 15 3-pointers was only two shy of the program’s single-game record, which USD set earlier this season against Northern Illinois.
Duffy led USD with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting. She hit five 3-pointers and finished just shy of a double-double with nine assists to go along with three steals. Liv Korngable hit 5-of-6 shots to finished with 13 points off the bench and Taylor Frederick hit 5-of-7 shots and scored 12 points.
The Coyotes forced Montana to turn the ball over 15 times, which USD turned into 22 points. Montana only had three points off just eight USD turnovers.
The victory comes as USD is in the middle of finals week, which started on Thursday and ends on Wednesday. USD did get a game in against Mount Marty on Wednesday, winning 110-39, and the Coyotes last NCAA Division 1 game was against Coppin State back on Dec. 7, which USD won 82-44.
The Coyotes showed little rust from a bit of a layoff and Duffy credited that to Plitzuweit’s schedule, which tested USD throughout November.
“I think our coaches do a really good job of putting together the schedule,” Duffy said. “It was a challenging one for us and we still have one left. Each game has really made us better. It’s sometimes tough to get gamers scheduled during finals week. To have games during it keeps us in the flow and is really helpful.
“Montana is athletic and scrappy and good defensively. … Playing good, scrappy defensive teams will make us better.”
The Coyotes have one last non-conference game left before Summit League play starts on Dec. 29 at Western Illinois. It’s one of the toughest games in recent history for USD, too. The Coyotes travel to sixth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 22.
“It’s certainly a challenging team to play against and a challenging team to simulate in practice,” Plitzuweit said. “We will try and get the players as ready as possible. It’s one of the toughest environments to play in. It’s an opportunity for us to do our best.”