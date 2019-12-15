South Dakota women start fast, cruise past Montana

Reigning Summit League Player of the Week Hannah Sjerven got USD (11-1) off to the kind of start it’s been looking for lately.

Sjerven blocked Emma Stockholm’s layup attempt on Montana’s first possession of the game and turned it into a 3-pointer. Sjerven grabbed Montana’s miss on its next possession and it led to a Duffy bucket.

On USD’s next trip down the court, Sjerven drained a 3 to put USD up 8-2 early.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“(Having a good start) is something we focus on in the pregame talk. We don’t want to come into halftime and start over again,” Sjerven said. “Our team brings the energy and it makes it easy to do.”

Sjerven finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

“She did (spark us). She got us going in transition after the block. She spaced the floor and she can really shoot it,” Plitzuweit said. “I think Hannah has improved in a lot of different ways. She’s more comfortable and more confident from defending the perimeter and using her length at the rim.

“I think she’s done a nice job offensively of when to post up and when to get in the lane. She’s doing a good job of getting offensive rebounds, even better than last year. Today, she added to her game.”