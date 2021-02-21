South Dakota women's basketball team clinches second seed in Summit League tournament

For the 12th time this season, the South Dakota women’s basketball team held its opponent to under 60 points.

Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit thought it might have been their best defensive performance of the season.

South Dakota (14-5, 10-2 Summit League) held Oral Roberts to 29 first-half points, and that set the tone for a 76-54 win over Oral Roberts at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Sunday.

The Coyotes clinched the No. 2 seed for the Summit League tournament, which begins March 3 in Sioux Falls.

The Golden Eagles were held to an 8-for-29 clip in the first half, and scored just five points before the final minute of the second quarter. Before that final minute, the Golden Eagles were 2-for-11 during the second quarter.

“I thought we came out and defended at a very, very high level over the course of the first half, and that’s fun to do,” Plitzuweit said. “They can really push it in transition and score it, they can take it to the rim and score it, and they can kick it out, so I thought our defense was really locked in. I think for the most part we had a solid weekend defensively.”