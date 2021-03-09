South Dakota women's basketball team surges in second half to win Summit League championship

Seniors Lamb – named the tournament’s most outstanding player – Sjerven and Liv Korngable were named to the all-tournament team.

“These seniors are a group that really took a chance on our coaching staff when we arrived here,” Plitzuweit said. “They knew the University of South Dakota had a lot of success on the women’s basketball front but it’s a new system and style. These young ladies have not only been so successful on the basketball court, but they have built a culture in our community that’s so much fun to see.

“It’s really been fun to see them grow and progress. They have taken charge, they’re leading the program. We, as coaches, can kind of take a break.”

Although Lamb is technically a senior, because of the pandemic, all seniors were granted the opportunity to return next season if they so choose.

“Right now the high that I’m feeling is that we’re going to celebrate this and our focus is the next step,” Lamb said. “But, yes, I have voiced that I’m coming back. Why not keep playing basketball? I’m having pretty much fun right now.”

It was South Dakota’s third straight win of 20 points or more in the tournament. That includes an 81-55 semifinal rout of North Dakota State on Monday.