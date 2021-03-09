South Dakota women's basketball team surges in second half to win Summit League championship

SIOUX FALLS – The bubble burst on Omaha's unexpected run through the Summit League women’s basketball tournament here Tuesday.
The unheralded Mavericks had knocked off top-seeded South Dakota State and Western Illinois to reach the championship game at the Sanford Pentagon.
South Dakota, though, would have none of that as the No. 2 seeded Coyotes rolled to a 66-43 victory, repeating as Summit League tournament champions.
Morever, USD earned an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament, the third in a row for the Coyotes.
Despite a sub-par shooting performance, South Dakota was simply too much for the Mavericks to handle.
Hannah Sjerven scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half and tournament MVP Chloe Lamb added 17 points. USD snapped out of a first-half slump by outscoring the Mavericks 20-9 in the third quarter.
“Going to the NCAA tournament and ‘going dancing’ will really be something special,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “It’s something we truly wanted for them because they missed out on that feeling and opportunity last year and now they have an opportunity to do that."
Because of the pandemic, last year’s NCAA tournament was canceled, denying USD a chance to compete after a record-shattering season that included the Summit regular season and tourney titles.
Seniors Lamb – named the tournament’s most outstanding player – Sjerven and Liv Korngable were named to the all-tournament team.
“These seniors are a group that really took a chance on our coaching staff when we arrived here,” Plitzuweit said. “They knew the University of South Dakota had a lot of success on the women’s basketball front but it’s a new system and style. These young ladies have not only been so successful on the basketball court, but they have built a culture in our community that’s so much fun to see.
“It’s really been fun to see them grow and progress. They have taken charge, they’re leading the program. We, as coaches, can kind of take a break.”
Although Lamb is technically a senior, because of the pandemic, all seniors were granted the opportunity to return next season if they so choose.
“Right now the high that I’m feeling is that we’re going to celebrate this and our focus is the next step,” Lamb said. “But, yes, I have voiced that I’m coming back. Why not keep playing basketball? I’m having pretty much fun right now.”
It was South Dakota’s third straight win of 20 points or more in the tournament. That includes an 81-55 semifinal rout of North Dakota State on Monday.
The Coyotes, now 19-5, were playing in their eighth Summit final in the last nine years. More times than not, they were matched against their in-state rivals from Brookings, but Omaha did them a favor, so to speak, with the opening-round upset.
“The bottom line is, you’re focused on the job at hand,” Plitzuweit said. “For us it started with Oral Roberts and then NDSU. When our series got cancelled with Omaha it was really early in the year so I didn’t spend a lot of time prepping for Omaha because we knew the series would be cancelled.
“Now, all of a sudden, you’re playing someone in less than 24 hours you haven’t seen before. Our focus was completely on what we needed to do and I felt our players responded at a really high level.”
South Dakota roared out of the games, zipping to a 13-0 lead. But, after the first media time out, Omaha got on the scoreboard and began a comeback.
The Mavericks were able to trim a 15-5 deficit at the end of the first quarter to 21-20 by the 3:20 mark of the second.
However, the Coyotes reeled off nine points in a row before halftime, breaking with a 29-21 advantage.
Then, in the second half, USD spotted Omaha the first basket before going on a 13-0 run. Lamb, Maddie Krull and Sjerven each hit 3-pointers in that span, which made the score 42-23.
South Dakota combined to shoot 16 of 29 in the final two quarters.
It was 49-30 after three quarters and Plitzuweit emptied her bench with four minutes left in the game.