South Dakota's home football opener turns sour in 27-24 loss to Missouri State

VERMILLION, S.D. — The much-anticipated home opener for the South Dakota football team turned into a major disappointment here Saturday.
Missouri State left the DakotaDome with a 27-24 win, taking advantage of Coyote miscues to stun the 21st-ranked Coyotes.
The unheralded Bears, who came into the game with a 1-4 overall mark (counting three games in the fall), scored on a kickoff and interception return. They gave up 440 yards, but held USD out of the end zone in key situations.
Moreover, the Coyotes missed a short field goal and had another blocked, slipping to 1-2 on the season.
“We’re obviously disappointed for our fans, it was definitely a game we made too many mistakes,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “Give Missouri State credit, they capitalized on the mistakes we made and that was the difference in the football game.
“It’s out of character for us, these first two weeks we’ve struggled with the kicking game. We gave up some big plays in the kicking game, lost the turnover margin and we can’t give up defensive scores.”
Missouri State snapped a 24-24 tie on a 28-yard field goal by Jose Pizano with 7:51 left in the game. The go-ahead drive was directed by backup quarterback Matt Struck, who replaced injured starter Jaden Johnson late in the third quarter.
South Dakota got the ball only once after the field goal, but was forced to punt. There was still 4:41 left on the clock, but Missouri State was able to kill off the rest of the time.
“It was just fundamentals, tackling and getting off blocks,” said USD linebacker Jack Cochrane in explaining the inability to stop Missouri State on the last drive. “You can scheme things up however, but at the end of the day it’s going to be hat on hat and we have to be able to make a play.
“At times we executed well and at times we didn’t. But at the end of the day it came down to not getting enough plugs.”
South Dakota freshman quarterback Carson Camp was 22-for-34 for 339 yards and a touchdown.
However, Missouri State’s Montrae Braswell returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown shortly after the Coyotes had taken a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. Braswell also raced 100 yards to paydirt on a kickoff return following Kai Henry’s 8-yard touchdown for USD late in the first quarter.
It was basically back and forth the entire game, but the breakdowns on special teams and USD having to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns was the difference.
“A lot of work was put into this facility and the opportunity we had to open it, the guys understood the importance,” Nielson said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t play the kind of football we needed to play to win. As head coach I have to take that blame. We have to do a better job of minimizing or eliminating those mistakes that we made today.
“When you get opportunities to score points we have to value those possessions better. We didn’t get enough points on the board and we had a chance to do that today and then there was the turnover and kickoff retur for a touchdown.”
USD answered the long kickoff return with a touchdown when Travis Theis broke loose for a 31-yard scamper with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
Missouri State pulled within 14-10 on a field goal and Braswell’s 36-yard interception return of an off-the-mark throw by Camp put the Bears in front.
USD had to settle for a field goal after a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line situation. Mason Lorber then missed a 24-yard attempt with 11 seconds left, leaving the halftime score tied at 17-17.
Camp threw 36 yards to Carter Bell to put the Coyotes back in front, 24-17, but the Bears evened things on a 6-yard run by Jeremiah Wilson, who led MSU with 58 yards on 14 carries.
South Dakota converted a key fourth down and a personal foul penalty on the Bears moved it to the red zone. But after a sack, Lorber’s 44-yard field goal attempt was blocked early in the fourth quarter.
Bell had six receptions for 106 yards, while Henry carried 23 times for 76 yards for the Coyotes.
South Dakota was supposed to have opened its season at home on Feb. 13, but the game against Western Illinois was postponed because of the coronavirus.