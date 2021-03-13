South Dakota's home football opener turns sour in 27-24 loss to Missouri State

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

South Dakota got the ball only once after the field goal, but was forced to punt. There was still 4:41 left on the clock, but Missouri State was able to kill off the rest of the time.

“It was just fundamentals, tackling and getting off blocks,” said USD linebacker Jack Cochrane in explaining the inability to stop Missouri State on the last drive. “You can scheme things up however, but at the end of the day it’s going to be hat on hat and we have to be able to make a play.

“At times we executed well and at times we didn’t. But at the end of the day it came down to not getting enough plugs.”

South Dakota freshman quarterback Carson Camp was 22-for-34 for 339 yards and a touchdown.

However, Missouri State’s Montrae Braswell returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown shortly after the Coyotes had taken a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. Braswell also raced 100 yards to paydirt on a kickoff return following Kai Henry’s 8-yard touchdown for USD late in the first quarter.

It was basically back and forth the entire game, but the breakdowns on special teams and USD having to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns was the difference.