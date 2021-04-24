South Dakota's Zack Anderson, Dordt's Mattnew Van Eps take Saturday titles at Drake Relays

DES MOINES — Zack Anderson claimed his second consecutive Drake Relays championship on Saturday.

The University of South Dakota senior did so in the high jump, making the 7 feet, 4 1/2 inch mark at Drake Stadium.

Anderson missed on his first two tries to clear the bar, and he had to jump over it on the third and final try to beat Southeastern Louisiana sophomore Slavko Stevic by two inches.

Anderson felt like he chased his best effort Saturday.

“To know I’m back in there and that I can hit my stride, it feels pretty good,” Anderson said. “You don’t think about hitting 2.30 (meters) until you get there. To be up in that air again twice in the last two weeks is something I’m definitely happy about.”

Anderson tried the 7-6 1/2 (2.3 meters) mark three times, and he didn’t get there. Even though all three of his attempts failed, the USD senior came away happy.

“That’s a high bar, for sure,” Anderson said. “If I can get up in that air, there’s no reason to lose confidence now.”

Anderson wasn’t the only Coyote jumper in the top-4. Ethan Heitman placed third (6-9 3/4) and Travis Larson was fourth at the same height.