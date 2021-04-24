South Dakota's Zack Anderson, Dordt's Mattnew Van Eps take Saturday titles at Drake Relays

DES MOINES — Zack Anderson claimed his second consecutive Drake Relays championship on Saturday.
The University of South Dakota senior did so in the high jump, making the 7 feet, 4 1/2 inch mark at Drake Stadium.
Anderson missed on his first two tries to clear the bar, and he had to jump over it on the third and final try to beat Southeastern Louisiana sophomore Slavko Stevic by two inches.
Anderson felt like he chased his best effort Saturday.
“To know I’m back in there and that I can hit my stride, it feels pretty good,” Anderson said. “You don’t think about hitting 2.30 (meters) until you get there. To be up in that air again twice in the last two weeks is something I’m definitely happy about.”
Anderson tried the 7-6 1/2 (2.3 meters) mark three times, and he didn’t get there. Even though all three of his attempts failed, the USD senior came away happy.
“That’s a high bar, for sure,” Anderson said. “If I can get up in that air, there’s no reason to lose confidence now.”
Anderson wasn’t the only Coyote jumper in the top-4. Ethan Heitman placed third (6-9 3/4) and Travis Larson was fourth at the same height.
Carly Haring also won during the high jump late Friday (5-8 3/4).
Eerik Hammer won in the men’s pole vault at 17 feet, 11 1/4 inches.
Coyotes senior Helen Falda won her second straight event in the women’s pole vault, as she cleared the 13-4 ½ mark.
Van Eps wins 800
Dordt University senior Matthew Van Eps ended the 800-meter dash strongly.
Van Eps was in ninth place at the 400-meter mark and had a split of 56.23 seconds.
Van Eps turned it on, however, and ran his second 400 split in 53.92, which was the fastest 400-split throughout the race.
Van Eps’ final time was 1:50.14, edging Concordia-St. Paul senior Benjamin Allen by .67 seconds.
“Last week, I ran at the Sioux City Relays, and it was an exact replay of what happened today,” Van Eps said. “After the race, my coach (Craig Heynen) told me you should just go out and race for time. I guess today, I was going to listen to him, but I got out and I thought they were going to go out really fast.”
Van Eps admitted he got a little nervous about being that far back in the pack, but like in the SCRs last weekend at Elwood Olsen Stadium, he turned it on and left nothing behind.
Van Eps felt good, especially from 300 meters to go. He went to the outside and went on a full-on sprint.
“That’s not what I was planning on from the start,” Van Eps said. “I think I run better when I’m chasing people.”
Jefferies second in 200
Ben Jefferies placed second in a race for the second time in as many days, this time in the 200-meter dash.
The Briar Cliff sophomore ran in a time of 21.44 seconds, and he finished behind Indian Hills freshman Damoy Allen (21.23).
Jefferies placed second Friday in the 400.