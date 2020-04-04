South Sioux City's McKenna Sims transfers to Morningside women's basketball team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY — McKenna Sims walked on the floor ready for practice last month before the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament in Moline, Illinois, but she had no idea that was the last time she’d wear an Illinois State jersey.

Sims, a graduate of South Sioux City High School, announced on social media Friday that she was transferring from Illinois State — an NCAA Division I program — to Morningside, citing that she simply was too far away from home.

“Morningside, I grew up around them my entire life,” Sims said. “I knew I wanted to stay in my hometown. I love the coaching staff there.”

Sims had no thoughts of transferring away from the Redbirds program during the season, but when the former Cardinals standout had to move home because of the coronavirus pandemic, she was home and she wasn’t ready to leave.

She’s been staying home in South Sioux since the MVC tournament, and since there’s not much else to do, she’s had time to reassess her situation.

“I’m just sitting here and I realized that I wanted to stay home,” Sims said. “I wanted to be here for everything. Once I got here, I just wanted to stay and play in front of my friends and family.”