South Sioux City's McKenna Sims transfers to Morningside women's basketball team

SIOUX CITY — McKenna Sims walked on the floor ready for practice last month before the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament in Moline, Illinois, but she had no idea that was the last time she’d wear an Illinois State jersey.
Sims, a graduate of South Sioux City High School, announced on social media Friday that she was transferring from Illinois State — an NCAA Division I program — to Morningside, citing that she simply was too far away from home.
“Morningside, I grew up around them my entire life,” Sims said. “I knew I wanted to stay in my hometown. I love the coaching staff there.”
Sims hopes her future is as bright as her past was as at South Sioux City High School as a standout athlete in basketball and track. "The best thing I would say about her is that she’s got a complete game,” her Cardinals' basketball coach said.
Sims had no thoughts of transferring away from the Redbirds program during the season, but when the former Cardinals standout had to move home because of the coronavirus pandemic, she was home and she wasn’t ready to leave.
She’s been staying home in South Sioux since the MVC tournament, and since there’s not much else to do, she’s had time to reassess her situation.
“I’m just sitting here and I realized that I wanted to stay home,” Sims said. “I wanted to be here for everything. Once I got here, I just wanted to stay and play in front of my friends and family.”
“I loved it and it was so fun, but at the end of every day, I want to go home,” Sims said. “I loved when my parents got to come visit me, but it was so far away and they can’t do it all the time. I feel like I should just stay home. I was just so sad missing them all the time.”
Sims didn’t like that she had to miss out on all of her brothers’ events and everything else happening in the Siouxland.
The former Cardinals standout also didn’t like not being home for an extended period of time for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Sims couldn’t get to return to South Sioux for Thanksgiving, and had just a couple days to spend over the holiday break.
‘I felt like I could never be there for my family or my brothers,” Sims said. “We celebrated Thanksgiving at a teammates’ house who lives in Normal … I loved every second spending time with my team but we all wanted to be home for the holidays. It’s not like I didn’t like Normal, I loved the town.”
Sims has a strong bond with her family.
As a little girl, Sims beat cancer while she was in kindergarten. She had acute lymphocytic leukemia and went to chemotherapy treatments for 27 months. Her family certainly helped her through those tough times.
As Sims was trying to decide everything, that same family was right there, offering support.
“They told me that they want me happy, and they’ve told me that my whole life,” Sims said.
Sims learned some things about basketball at Illinois State, but she also learned some things about herself, too.
For example, she realized she can learn independently and that she can rely on herself in situations. Being that far from home, the only thing she could do at times was depend on herself.
It’s not like Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie wasn’t playing Sims. Sims appeared in every game for the Redbirds.
She averaged 8.9 minutes a game, and her single-game high in minutes played came Dec. 19, 2019 against Jackson State, as Sims played 28 minutes in that game.
Sims also earned her career high in points in that same 77-55 win over JSU. She scored 13 points that night, including five made field goals.
“There was no ill will either way. She had to do what’s best for her,” Gillespie said to The Pantagraph. “It’s hard on our kids and our staff and a hard decision for her. We want our kids to be happy. She just couldn’t be (happy) away from home.”
Her next highest point total — six — came in MVC play on Jan. 17 against Valparaiso. Sims averaged 2.0 ppg as a Redbirds freshman.
Sims felt fortunate to have gotten playing time.
“I learned a lot there, especially at the Division I level,” Sims said. “I’m thankful for everything I learned. I’m thankful for all of my teammates and having them love me with all their heart every day.”
On the floor, Sims learned how to be a better ball handler and making better decisions with the ball.
“I had to be a lot smarter (at that level),” Sims said. “It’s a big deal to play as a freshman. I worked my butt off when I was there, and all you can do is hope to get some playing time, and thankfully, I did.”
Sims will play alongside some talented guards at Morningside. Sierra Mitchell returns for her senior year and Newell-Fonda grad Olivia Larsen will be back for her sophomore season.
Mitchell led Morningside with 16.6 ppg, including a 38 percent clip from 3-point range in a season that ended with a national tournament berth.
The Mustangs have lost consecutive games only once this season, put together a 23-9 record and earned one of the No. 3 seeds at this year's national tournament. Last season, Morningside lost eight of its last 10 games.
Sims has plenty of familiarity with the Morningside women’s basketball program. Her mother, Mindy Durant, played at both South Sioux and at Morningside.
Sims attended several youth basketball camps that the Mustangs hosted as a young player.
Sims has friends on the Mustangs’ roster, which made the decision easier. One of Sims’ South Sioux teammates, Karissa Powell, will be a rising senior and Sims is familiar with Larsen, who is a former AAU teammate.
Sims is the second Division I area player to transfer to a GPAC school this offseason. Western Christian's Ashtyn Veerbeek announced last week she's headed to Dordt after spending time with the Nebraska program.
