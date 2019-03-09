SIOUX CITY -- It didn’t turn out to be the high-scoring game that most anticipated, but true to form, Southeastern (Fla.) became the latest No. 1 seed to advance to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Fab Four.
The second-ranked Fire sizzled in a 75-60 triumph over upstart Antelope Valley (Calif.) in a quarterfinal Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.
Top-ranked Concordia punched its ticket earlier with a 73-53 victory over Indiana Tech.
A matchup of two of the highest scoring teams in the tournament turned into a defensive gem for Southeastern, which moved into a Monday semifinal at 8 p.m.
In the process, third-year Coach Tim Hays picked up his 200th career victory and the Fire finally broke through on its third consecutive trip to a quarterfinal.
“I don’t think there could be a better situation to get a milestone,” Hays said. “Like we told the girls, there are so many teams that came before us. I’ve been very fortunate to have some incredible girls in the program. This is just a culmination of so many teams before this that worked so hard to try and get to where this team gets to go now.”
Southeastern’s 19th straight win came at the expense of the tournament’s surprise team. Antelope Valley, located in Lancaster, Calif., near Los Angeles, was a No. 3 seed in its bracket and knocked out Morningside and Oregon Tech.
The Fire, though, snapped a 13-13 tie after one quarter by outscoring Antelope Valley 25-8 in the second quarter. The Pioneers, who averaged 90.5 points in their previous two wins, shot just 33 percent from the field.
“When you have the length that we have you really stretch people beyond their range sometimes,” Hays said. “And it was rebounding. We knew coming into today that they were one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country so we were going to have to do a great job in the rebound battle to come out of that and to get away with them only shooting one shot in a possession.”
Four of five starters reached double figures for Southeastern (30-2), led by Jaycee Coe with 16 points. Elsa Paulsson-Glantz added 15 points, Makenzie Cann 12 and Marlena Schmidt 11.
“We’re super excited because we’ve never been in a position like this before,” said Coe, a transfer from the University of Kentucky. “It’s real emotional feeling. Coming out of high school I didn’t ever think I’d be in this type of place. I’m really excited about it.”
Antelope Valley made it to a quarterfinal in the program’s third year of existence. Its 27 wins set a CalPac Conference record for victories in a season and the Pioneers became the first team from their conference to make a national quarterfinal.
Tylen Price paced Antelope Valley with 15 points. Alexis Budd had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Samantha Earl added 10 points.
The big second quarter enabled Southeastern to open up a 36-21 halftime lead and it stretched the advantage to as many as 22 points early in the fourth quarter.
“We really kind of tightened down (in the second quarter) on the scout we had,” Hays said. “We were a little lackluster in some areas in the first quarter. We really nailed what we were going to do defensively in the second quarter. Our girls fed off that which turned into momentum offensively.
“This is a game of runs and a game of momentum. When we steal that we can typically stretch a game out quickly.”
Southeastern’s last loss, incidentally, came to Concordia, 59-51, on Dec. 28 in Phoenix, Arizona. To get a rematch, each of those teams would need to win a semifinal to meet in Tuesday’s championship game.