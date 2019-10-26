VERMILLION, S.D. — By halftime Saturday, the DakotaDome crowd had fallen eerily silent.
That’s because Southern Illinois laid a whipping on the South Dakota Coyotes.
The Salukis scored 27 unanswered points in the second quarter and went on to drub USD 48-28 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game.
South Dakota, now 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the MVFC, simply had no answer for Javon Williams Jr., who scored four first-half touchdowns, and Avante Cox, who combined for 255 total yards and three touchdowns.
The Salukis also scored 27 points off USD turnovers, turning this one into a one-sided affair early.
“It’s really disappointing and I’ll take the blame because I don’t think our preparation was as good as it should have been,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “I didn’t think our guys played with the level of execution and intensity that they needed to and that’s our fault.
“At the same time we left a lot of plays on the field and for the second week in a row we’re talking about turnovers and big plays.”
In fairness, USD’s offense wasn’t horrible. Austin Simmons passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, and Kai Henry rushed for 116 yards. But SIU tore through the defense the entire contest and Simmons was intercepted three times and fumbled twice.
Southern Illinois (4-4, 2-2) churned out 334 rushing yards and 525 for the game.
South Dakota had generated some positive vibes, winning three in a row after an 0-3 start. But you could hardly tell that in this one as it tumbled to a second consecutive defeat.
Williams, a 239-pound redshirt junior, lined up in the wildcat formation several times. Even though they knew he would get the football, the Coyotes couldn’t stop him as he scored on runs of 6, 48, 23 and 6 yards in the first half.
“The guy that ran it (wildcat) was a good player but honestly the big plays they got out of it were just misfits and execution things,” said USD linebacker Jack Cochrane. “One of them were mine. When I’m out there playing I hold myself to a higher standard than that. It’s not what they’re doing, it’s what we’re not doing.”
Southern Illinois set the tone on its first possession when Cox should have been stopped at the line but broke through for a 65-yard run that set up the first if Williams’ four touchdowns.
Before the first quarter ended, the Coyotes missed a 26-yard field goal attempt but evened the score at 7-7 on an 18-yard pass from Simmons to Caleb Vander Esch, who made a great catch in the corner of the end zone.
After that, though, it was all Salukis as they racked up 317 yards by intermission. Williams had 95 of his 107 yards in the first half. Cox finished the game with 80 rushing yards on four carries and caught eight passes for 113 yards.
Simmons was intercepted in the end zone twice and the Salukis turned both of those into touchdowns. SIU also stripped Simmons on sacks twice, leading to two more scores.
If you’re counting, that’s 11 turnovers in the last two games. USD committed six miscues in a loss a 42-27 loss at Northern Iowa last week.
“Give Southern Illinois a lot of credit, I thought coming into the game watching them, they were a very capable offensive football team and certainly they showed that today,” Nielson said. “We made it a little too easy for them and then when you turn it over five times on offense that’s never a good thing. We’ve had more turnovers in the last two games than we’ve had in the season to date, so we have to get that addressed and fixed and move forward.”
Even when the Coyotes had a chance to shift momentum, they couldn’t stop SIU.
Mike Johnson scooped up a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown on the first series of the second half.
But Southern Illinois answered with a 75-yard march, capped by Kare Lyles’ second touchdown pass of the game to Cox, a 33-yarder to make it 41-14.
Cox, a wide receiver, caught two touchdown passes and ran for another, while J.D. Davis rushed for a game-high 125 yards for the Salukis.
Simmons and the Coyotes offense cranked it up a bit in the second half, but the first-half deficit was too much to overcome.
Brett Samson scored his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard flip from Simmons in the third quarter. Simmons added a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Cochrane was all over the field, accumulating a game-high 15 tackles, while Brock Mogensen added 10 stops.
The Coyotes hit the road again next week, playing at winless Western Illinois.