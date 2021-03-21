Spencer Lee makes history, wins national championship with ACL injury

ST. LOUIS – Ignoring an injury, Spencer Lee made certain that Iowa’s unfinished business at the NCAA Wrestling Championships was finished Saturday.
He revealed after winning his third national title and helping Iowa to its first NCAA team title since 2010 that he had competed in the tournament despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament prior to the start of competition.
“If I would have lost, I probably wouldn’t have mentioned a thing, that’s the way I am, but this wasn’t about me,’’ Lee said, adding, “One guy can’t win a team championship. We all won this, for our team and for the guys who were on the team last year and didn’t get this chance.’’
Iowa State’s David Carr joined Lee as a national champion on a day when Iowa clinched the program’s 24th NCAA team championship before any of its three finalists took the mat Saturday night.
Iowa’s 6-1 record during the consolation semifinals and finals provided Iowa with enough points to eliminate runner-up Penn State from the team race.
Lee was the only one of three Hawkeyes who competed in the finals to win, but Iowa finished with 129 points, ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 113.5 and third-place Oklahoma State, which finished with 99.5.
“This is a hard night unless you win 10 titles,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “But, we’re bringing a trophy back to Iowa City that is real important to the guys in our wrestling room, the 10 guys here, the administration and our fan base. Some of my guys are hurting right now, but they’re smiling for the team and they accomplished together.’’
Iowa collected bonus points in two of its three consolation semifinal wins and after Austin DeSanto won his third-place match and Kaleb Young earned a win for seventh place, the Hawkeyes secured the team trophy when Penn State’s Michael Beard was unable to win by a pin in his seventh-place match at 197.
Even though Iowa’s Jacob Warner settled for fourth at 197, Tony Cassioppi’s win a third-place match at 285 that followed would have also given the Hawkeyes the championship.
In the final match of the season, Lee became the seventh Hawkeye to win three NCAA championships with a 7-0 victory over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the final at 125.
“My job is always to get things started. I would have liked to have gone first and started it off, but I know my job is to lead by example,’’ said Lee, who indicated he still expects to compete in the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials.
Saturday, following a scoreless first period that saw Courtney attempt to live on the edge of the mat, Lee scored the only point he needed to return to the top of the awards stand with an escape.
He grew his lead to 4-0 before the end of the period, using a takedown with 24 seconds remaining and collecting a point when Courtney was dinged for stalling.
Carr claimed his championship for Iowa State 40 years after his father, Nate, won the first of three NCAA crowns for the Cyclones.
“I told him when I came to Iowa State that I wanted to bring the program back, bring it back and break all of his records,’’ Carr said.
David Carr won a 4-0 decision in Saturday’s 157 final against Jesse Dellavecchia of Rider, a match decided when Carr was able to get in on a double leg for a difference-making second-period takedown.
“It was awesome to get that takedown. I wanted to get in the first, that was the game plan,’’ Carr said. “But, I was able to make some adjustments and I felt like the double leg was there and it was.’’