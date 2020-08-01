SPORTS BRIEFS: Aiden Westra wins Junior City title

Westra wins Junior City title
SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 Junior City Championship golf tournament was held on Saturday at Floyd Park Golf Course.
Aiden Westra and Shane Sanderson hung with each other throughout the day and it was Westra who won the tiebreaker to claim the Boys 15-17 Year Old title on Saturday. Both Westra and Sanderson shot a 70 and Paul Brockhaus was third with a 73.
Isabella Boyle won the Girls 15-17 title with an 89.
Nate Solsma shot a 36 to claim the Boys 12-14 title and Charlie Carda shot a 41 to take the 11 Years & Under title.
USD's Cochrane named Preseason All-American
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota senior captain Jack Cochrane has been named a preseason all-American by Phil Steele. Cochrane, a third-team selection, is one of 16 FCS linebackers on the squad and one of two from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Cochrane is a two-year starter from Mount Vernon, Iowa, who earned second-team all-Valley honors last season after leading the conference with 106 tackles. He also led the Coyotes with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Of his 106 stops, 59 were solo, 7.0 were for loss and 3.0 were sacks.
Cochrane maintains a 4.0 grade point average while majoring in criminal justice and business administration at USD. He is a two-time, first-team MVFC All-Academic honoree and was named to the FCS Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star Team at the conclusion of last season.
In addition to announcing an all-America team, Phil Steele also released its preseason all-MVFC team. In addition to Cochrane, the Coyotes were represented by tight end Brett Samson (first team), offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger (first team), punter Brady Schutt (first team), running back Kai Henry (second team), wideout Caleb Vander Esch (second team), linebacker Jake Matthew (second team), kicker Mason Lorber (second team), offensive lineman Isaac Erbes (third team), safety Elijah Reed (third team) and long snapper Dalton Godfrey (third team).
ISU adds Ball State to schedule
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State added a 12th game to its 2020 football schedule by agreeing to host Ball State Sept. 12 at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.
The match-up replaces the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa, which was canceled when the Big Ten decided to play conference games only this fall. Ball State was available to play as Michigan canceled its game with the Cardinals as part of that Big Ten conference-only slate in 2020.
The Cyclones will now play their first four games at home and eight of 12 overall in Jack Trice Stadium. The first road game will be Oct. 3 at Kansas.
Iowa State and Ball State have played just once previously on the gridiron, a 38-0 Cyclone victory in 1998.
The Cyclone home schedule for this fall includes South Dakota (Sept. 5), Ball State (Sept. 12), UNLV (Sept. 19), Texas Tech (Sept. 26), Oklahoma (Oct. 17), Kansas State (Oct. 29), Baylor (Nov. 14) and West Virginia (Nov. 27).
