SPORTS BRIEFS: Aiden Westra wins Junior City title

Westra wins Junior City title

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 Junior City Championship golf tournament was held on Saturday at Floyd Park Golf Course.

Aiden Westra and Shane Sanderson hung with each other throughout the day and it was Westra who won the tiebreaker to claim the Boys 15-17 Year Old title on Saturday. Both Westra and Sanderson shot a 70 and Paul Brockhaus was third with a 73.

Isabella Boyle won the Girls 15-17 title with an 89.

Nate Solsma shot a 36 to claim the Boys 12-14 title and Charlie Carda shot a 41 to take the 11 Years & Under title.

USD's Cochrane named Preseason All-American

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota senior captain Jack Cochrane has been named a preseason all-American by Phil Steele. Cochrane, a third-team selection, is one of 16 FCS linebackers on the squad and one of two from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.