SPORTS BRIEFS: AJ Nitzschke signs with Explorers

SIOUX CITY — AJ Nitzschke gets to spend the summer close to home.
The Sioux City Explorers announced Friday that they signed the Lawton native to a contract this season.
Nitzschke played football, basketball and baseball for the Eagles of Lawton-Bronson. He was a four year starter for the Eagles that included posting an impressive .304 batting average as a freshman. He also tossed nine innings on the mound that freshman season, striking out six and not allowing a run. A trend that would continue over his high school career. Nitzschke was a stellar two-way player for the Eagles, in his high school career he would hit at a .331 clip, with a total of nine home runs, 102 RBI and 42 stolen bases. He also held down a cumulative 3.46 ERA, over 78 innings and racking up 90 strikeouts, good for a K/9 of 10.4. His true banner season in high school came in his 2014 junior season when he hit for a .450 average, driving in 25 RBI and smacking three homers, while on the mound in four starts and eight total appearances he went 3-0 with a 2.39 ERA while striking out an incredible 40 batters in 29.1 innings of work. Those two way numbers earned him 1st Team West Valley Conference.
Nitzschke then stayed nearby for his college years, going to Northwestern College in Orange City. In his first three seasons with the Raiders, Nitzschke did not see the mound. His sophomore year as a hitter hit for a collegiate career high average of .311 and 37 runs scored while also swatting five homers and driving in 27 RBI. Those numbers earned him GPAC Honorable Mention All-Conference Honors.
His 2019 senior season saw a true return to a two way player for Nitzschke. Playing in all 48 of the Raiders games he hit for a .259 average, swatting a career high six homers and 30 RBI with 10 doubles. He also found the mound ten times as a reliever, compiling 13.1 innings of work, collecting two saves and striking out 22 batters.
For the work in the 2019 season, Nitzschke was once again awarded GPAC Honorable Mention All-Conference Honors. He was also named to the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Baseball Gold Glove Team for his stellar play as an outfielder, committing just two errors in 120 chances. Nitzschke also proved to be a scholar as twice during his collegiate career he was named an NAIA Scholar Athlete.
Iowa State women beat Oklahoma
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State star women’s basketball player Ashley Joens went down with an injury while chasing a loose ball with 8:35 left in the third quarter.
She dislocated her shoulder.
Coach Bill Fennelly thought she was done for the game — if not longer. But Joens had her shoulder popped back into place and re-entered the game.
You have free articles remaining.
She scored the final four points for Iowa State and finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Iowa State beat Oklahoma 63-59 on Saturday in Hilton Coliseum thanks to the toughness of Joens.
“When you see tears in Ashley Joens’ eyes, then you know it has to hurt,” Fennelly said. “That kid is as tough as they come. And the look on our players’ faces was not a good look. They saw it. That's when you know it’s bad when your players react like that. And you could see her shoulder was popped out.”
Joens immediately went to the locker room where they popped her shoulder back into place.
She was familiar with the feeling, her shoulder popped out of place two years ago during a club basketball game, but back then, it popped back into place by itself.
“It’s just a weird feeling even after they popped it back in,” Joens said. “It feels weird but once I started playing again it felt fine.”
Murray State beats USD women's tennis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – South Dakota played its most complete match of the women’s tennis season, but ultimately fell to Murray State in a match played Saturday at the Cooper Tennis Center on the Missouri State campus.
The Coyotes claimed the No. 1 double match as Jana Lazarevic and Berta Girbau defeated Claire Chang and Stasya Sharapova 6-4. After Murry State evened the doubles at 1 match apiece, the Coyotes let a late lead slip away in falling in No. 3 doubles, 7-6 to lose the doubles point.
The two teams battled to a 3-3 draw in singles play as South Dakota earned wins at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 singles.
Lazarevic won by injury default over Chang at No. 1 singles and Habiba Aly claimed the No. 2 singles match with a 6-1 third set win over Sara Loncarevic.
Nanette Nylund, a senior, won at No. 4 singles in straight sets over Anja Loncarevic.