SPORTS BRIEFS: AJ Nitzschke signs with Explorers

Nitzschke played football, basketball and baseball for the Eagles of Lawton-Bronson. He was a four year starter for the Eagles that included posting an impressive .304 batting average as a freshman. He also tossed nine innings on the mound that freshman season, striking out six and not allowing a run. A trend that would continue over his high school career. Nitzschke was a stellar two-way player for the Eagles, in his high school career he would hit at a .331 clip, with a total of nine home runs, 102 RBI and 42 stolen bases. He also held down a cumulative 3.46 ERA, over 78 innings and racking up 90 strikeouts, good for a K/9 of 10.4. His true banner season in high school came in his 2014 junior season when he hit for a .450 average, driving in 25 RBI and smacking three homers, while on the mound in four starts and eight total appearances he went 3-0 with a 2.39 ERA while striking out an incredible 40 batters in 29.1 innings of work. Those two way numbers earned him 1st Team West Valley Conference.