SPORTS BRIEFS: All-Great Plains Athletic Conference teams announced

Mustangs 2 on All-GPAC 1st team
Morningside landed two players on the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference first team and had two more named to the second team.
Senior center and Le Mars graduate Tyler Borchers was named to the first team along with junior guard Zach Imig. Borchers averaged 17.2 points per game along with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also has 27 blocks. Borchers was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the year. Imig is averaging 13.7 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds. He has 124 assists and 36 steals. Morningside coach Jim Sykes was named the GPAC Coach of the Year.
Briar Cliff senior Jackson Lamb was named to the first team after averaging 23.8 points per game. He hit 47.8 percent of his shots, including 40 percent from behind the arc. He made 100 3-pointers and had 7.1 rebounds per game to go along with 61 assists.
Northwestern junior and Remsen native Trent Hilbrands was named to the first team after scoring 175 points per game. He hit 87 3-pointers and shot 44.2 percent from behind the arc. He also had 74 assists and shot 46.4 percent from the field.
Dordt junior Garrett Franken was named to the first team after scoring 15.9 points per game and grabbing 7.5 rebounds per game. He also had 62 assists and shot 47.4 percent from the field.
Dakota Wesleyan's Ty Hoglund was named the GPAC Player of the Year.
Morningside seniors Alex Borchers and Matt Hahn were both named to the All-GPAC second team along with Dordt freshman Cade Bleeker and Dordt junior Jesse Jansma and Northwestern junior Jay Small.
Briar Cliff's Ethan Freidel, Austin Roetman and Jaden Kleinhesselink were named honorable mentions along with Dordt's Marcus Winterfeld, Morningside's Ben Hoskins and Northwestern's Craig Sterk and Grant Rohrer.
Sudmann named Freshman of the Year
Briar Cliff's Konnor Sudmann was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-GPAC first team. Sudmann scored 16.8 points per game and shot 47.8 percent from the field. She also had 65 assists, 22 blocks and 51 steals.
Morningside junior guard Sierra Mitchell was named to the All-GPAC first team after knocking down 111 3-pointers. She shot 38.3 percent from behind the arc and averaged 16.6 points per game. She had 69 assists and 55 steals.
Dordt junior and Hull native Erika Feenstra earned a spot on the first team after averaging 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She shot 60.4 percent from the field.
Northwestern junior and Rock Valley native Sammy Blum scoring 15.6 points per game and landed on the first team. She also had 82 assists and 39 steals. She shot 45.5 percent from the field.
Hastings' Shandra Farmer was named the GPAC Player of the Year.
Morningside senior Sydney Hupp and sophomore Sophia Peppers were both named to the second team along with Dordt senior Rachel Evavold and Northwestern sophomore Alexis Toering.
Briar Cliff's Alyssa Carley and Madelyn Deitchler were both named honorable mentions along with Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh, Northwestern's Devyn Kemble and Bre Schuiteman and Dordt's Karly Gustafson.