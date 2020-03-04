SPORTS BRIEFS: All-Great Plains Athletic Conference teams announced

Mustangs 2 on All-GPAC 1st team

Morningside landed two players on the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference first team and had two more named to the second team.

Senior center and Le Mars graduate Tyler Borchers was named to the first team along with junior guard Zach Imig. Borchers averaged 17.2 points per game along with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also has 27 blocks. Borchers was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the year. Imig is averaging 13.7 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds. He has 124 assists and 36 steals. Morningside coach Jim Sykes was named the GPAC Coach of the Year.

Briar Cliff senior Jackson Lamb was named to the first team after averaging 23.8 points per game. He hit 47.8 percent of his shots, including 40 percent from behind the arc. He made 100 3-pointers and had 7.1 rebounds per game to go along with 61 assists.

Northwestern junior and Remsen native Trent Hilbrands was named to the first team after scoring 175 points per game. He hit 87 3-pointers and shot 44.2 percent from behind the arc. He also had 74 assists and shot 46.4 percent from the field.