Allstate Good Works nominees revealed
NORTHBROOK, Illinois -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association announced the nominees for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, an annual award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field.
Among the area football players that were nominated are Morningside's Jacob Katzer, Northwestern's Tanner Machacek, Briar Cliff's Peyton Bailey, South Dakota State's Christian Rozeboom and Wayne State's Luke Bevilacqua.
The final roster of 23 award recipients will be announced in September, bringing together 11 players from NCAA FBS and FCS and NCAA Division II and III along with NAIA.
To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.
CFA NAIA Preseason poll released
Defending national champions Morningside landed in the top-five in the College Football America NAIA preseason poll, Northwestern is in the top-15 and Dordt is in the top-25.
Morningside was voted No. 4 in the preseason poll. Northwestern came in at No. 14 and Dordt landed at No. 25.
Kansas Wesleyan grabbed the top spot in the rankings and Benedictine, which lost the national title game to Morningside last season, is No. 2.
Morningside, Northwestern and Dordt were the three teams that represented the Great Plains Athletic Conference in the poll.
CFA NAIA Starting Lineup announced
College Football America released its NAIA Starting Lineup.
Northwestern's Tyson Kooima was named the quarterback of the squad and teammate Shane Solberg was named as one of the two wide receivers.
Dordt's Nathan Kabongo was named as one of the fourth defensive backs.
Also from the Great Plains Athletic Conference, Concordia's Lane Napier was named one of the three linebackers.
Nebraska's Mercurio nominated for Woman of the Year
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- University of Nebraska track & field student Angela Mercurio and Rutgers University rower Sarah Johanek have been selected as the Big Ten Conference nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
The pair are among 148 candidates across all three NCAA divisions (including 65 NCAA Division I students) nominated for this year’s honor. Nebraska volleyball standout Billie Winsett-Fletcher is the only student from a current Big Ten school to have been chosen as NCAA Woman of the Year, receiving the award in 1996.
Mercurio was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team selection as well as a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Earlier this year, she also was a recipient of both the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship and the Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship. She graduated from Nebraska in May with a 3.99 GPA as a double major in biochemistry and women’s & gender studies.
Mercurio was a four-year letterwinner on the Nebraska track & field team and was a three-time second-team All-American in the triple jump. She also earned the conference title in the event at the 2019 Big Ten Indoor Championships before going on to place ninth in the triple jump at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships.
Four Hawkeyes earn preseason honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Four University of Iowa football student-athletes -- junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, and junior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette -- garnered preseason honors by CollegeFootballNews.com.
Epenesa and Jackson were first-team All-America selections, while Wirfs was a second-team All-America selection. Epenesa was named preseason CFN Big Ten Defensive Player of the year along with all four Hawkeyes being named to the All-Big Ten team. Smith-Marsette was selected as a return specialist.