SPORTS BRIEFS: Arena Academy hires former Morningside player James Maher

Arena hires former Morningside player
SIOUX CITY -- Recent Morningside College graduate and Mustang men's basketball player James Maher has been named the facility coordinator at The Arena Sports Academy. This position will include league, tournament, program and overarching facility coordination.
Maher was a senior this past season for the 2019-20 Morningside men's basketball team. That senior class ended their careers with a 105-24 record, three NAIA National Tournament bids and three Great Plains Athletic Conference titles.
Maher graduated from Longmont High School in Colorado where he ended his career as the program's all-time assist leader. He was a student council president at Longmont High School and a member of the National Honors Society.
United Sports Academy plans for June 1 reopening
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The United Sports Academy has made the decision to remained closed through the end of May and plan to open back up in limited capacity on June 1.
As of May 5, North Sioux City businesses were given permission to reopen to 50 percent occupancy while following CDC guidelines including social distancing.
However, the United Sports Academy decided, because of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, to remain closed for the remainder of May.
The United Sports Academy plan to open back up with limited programming on June 1 with safety procedures in place to keep members safe and healthy.
Arena to host 2nd All-In virtual dance competition
SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Dance Academy will host its second All-In Virtual dance competition, this one on May 16.
Talent from all over the country will be competing in the competition. For more information, visit allindancechampionships.com.
