SPORTS BRIEFS: BCU's Paulsen earns national wrestler of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after Briar Cliff University junior wrestler Chris Paulsen got the weekly GPAC wrestler of the week honor, Paulsen was named NAIA national wrestler of the week on Wednesday.

Paulsen, a junior from Raymond, Iowa, went 4-0 at the GPAC Duals after bumping up a weight class to help his team. Despite wrestling up a class, Paulsen picked up a pair of first period pins and a major decision.

His only win that didn't earn his team bonus points was an upset of the 9th-ranked wrestler in the 174 lbs. weight class, Concordia's Deandre Chery, with an 8-2 decision.

BCU's Marasco-Ayau gets men's volleyball player of the week

The American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has introduced a men's volleyball players of the week for the 2020 season and in the first week of the awards Briar Cliff's Noah Marasco-Ayau was honored as the defensive player of the week.