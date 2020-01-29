SPORTS BRIEFS: BCU's Paulsen earns national wrestler of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after Briar Cliff University junior wrestler Chris Paulsen got the weekly GPAC wrestler of the week honor, Paulsen was named NAIA national wrestler of the week on Wednesday.
Paulsen, a junior from Raymond, Iowa, went 4-0 at the GPAC Duals after bumping up a weight class to help his team. Despite wrestling up a class, Paulsen picked up a pair of first period pins and a major decision.
His only win that didn't earn his team bonus points was an upset of the 9th-ranked wrestler in the 174 lbs. weight class, Concordia's Deandre Chery, with an 8-2 decision.
BCU's Marasco-Ayau gets men's volleyball player of the week
The American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has introduced a men's volleyball players of the week for the 2020 season and in the first week of the awards Briar Cliff's Noah Marasco-Ayau was honored as the defensive player of the week.
Marasco-Ayau helped the Cliff go 2-0 to open the season as the reigning Libero of the Year in the conference tallied 25 digs. The senior finished with 17 in his team's opener against Culver-Stockton as the Chargers held their opponents to a hitting percentage of .099. The Blue and Gold followed that up with an even better performance against St. Ambrose as the Fighting Bees finished with an attack rate of .058 as Marasco-Ayau totaled eight digs.
Tyler Gardenhire of Ottawa was picked as the league's attacker of the week while Jason Harman of Missouri Baptist was named setter of the week.
USD swimming and diving trio earn Summit League honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Jake Leichner, Sabrina Sabadeanu and Haley Pederson have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week the league announced on Tuesday.
Sabadeanu, a senior, earns her eighth career female swimmer of the week honors after she earned two individual victories, a third-place finish and swam on a winning relay for the Coyotes in a dual with South Dakota State.
Sabadeanu, honored for the third time this season, posted individual wins in the 100 back (58.11) and 200 back (2:05.31) where she set a Marshall Center Pool record. She added a third in the 100 IM (1:01.30) and led off the winning 200 medley relay that was clocked in 1:47.93.
Leichner, a sophomore, earns his first career male swimmer of the week honor after swimming to three individual firsts and helping the victorious South Dakota 200 medley relay quartet.
Leichner, who ranks second in the Summit League in the 100 IM, won that event in 52.62 while also winning his specialty, the 100 breast (57.91) and the 200 breast (2:08.56).
Pederson, a junior, earns her seventh career female diver of the week honor after sweeping both events in the dual. She scored 262.65 points on the one-meter board and a season-high 278.19 on the three-meter board.
The Coyotes, who have this weekend off, are back in the pool for the Jackrabbit Invitational on Feb. 7-8 held at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
Anderson picks up Summit League honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota senior Zack Anderson has been named the Summit League Field Athlete of the Week for the period ended Jan. 26.
Anderson snags the honor for the third time of his career after leaping 7 feet, 3 ¼ inches, to win the high jump at SDSU’s Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational in Brookings on Saturday.
The height leads the Summit by five inches this season and ranks seventh in the NCAA. The mark is also just a centimeter shy of his indoor best, USD’s school record, from last season. Anderson has cleared 7 feet in the high jump 25 times in his career.
South Dakota track and field returns to action at the Adidas Classic on Saturday inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Big Ten suspends Wisconsin's Davison
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference office announced today that Wisconsin men’s basketball player Brad Davison has been suspended for one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he fouled an opposing player with 32 seconds remaining in the second half against Iowa on Monday.
Davison received a flagrant 1 personal foul from the game officials for his action. Davison is ineligible to play in Wisconsin’s next game on Saturday against Michigan State.
“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship," said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”