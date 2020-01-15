SPORTS BRIEFS: Bishop Heelan baseball coach Andy Osborne to help out Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff head baseball coach Corby McGlauflin has named Andy Osborne to the assistant coaching position with the Chargers.
Osborne is very familiar with Bishop Mueller Field as he has led the Heelan squad for the past 12 seasons as the Crusaders' head coach. Osborne will continue his role with Heelan while joining the Cliff staff.
"Coach Osborne brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program," McGlauflin said. "Coach O is a well-respected coach all across the region and we couldn't be more excited that he's chosen to join us at BCU."
McGlauflin served as an assistant for Osborne at Heelan during the 2014 campaign.
"I worked under him at Heelan and we've had a great relationship ever since," McGlauflin added.
Prior to taking the job at Heelan, Osborne was the head coach at Southwestern Community College for three seasons. With the Crusaders, Osborne has collected many accolades including District Coach of the Year honors six times and was named the Sioux City Journal Baseball Coach of the Year twice.
Hummel earns NSIC honor
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — For the first time this season, University of Sioux Falls senior Kaely Hummel earned Player of the Week Honors, released by the NSIC office on Monday, for her performance against Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul this past weekend.
Against Minnesota State, Hummel scored 27 points, with 21 of those points coming off Hummel's career-high seven three-pointers (7-for-9), as well as her perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. In the game, Hummel was the sole player on either team to eclipse 20 points.
Hummel had another career night the following night against Concordia-St. Paul, collecting a career-high nine rebounds along with a game-high 19 points.
AFCA names Ryan top coach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Morningside College head football coach Steve Ryan has been named the top coach in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics by the American Football Coaches Association.
Ryan was selected by a vote of the active AFCA members at four-year schools in the association's five divisions. The AFCA has named a Coach of the Year since 1935 which makes it the oldest and most prestigious of all the Coach of the Year awards and the only one chosen exclusively by coaches.
He's among a group of five NAIA coaches who've earned the accolade two-or-more times. In 2019, Ryan guided the Mustangs to a 14-0 record with their ninth consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) title and the school's second NAIA national championship included. Mside's skipper has an overall record of 184-36 in his 18 years and has led the program to 16 consecutive post-season appearances, including seven trips to the semifinals in the last nine seasons.