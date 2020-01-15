SPORTS BRIEFS: Bishop Heelan baseball coach Andy Osborne to help out Briar Cliff

Against Minnesota State, Hummel scored 27 points, with 21 of those points coming off Hummel's career-high seven three-pointers (7-for-9), as well as her perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. In the game, Hummel was the sole player on either team to eclipse 20 points.

Hummel had another career night the following night against Concordia-St. Paul, collecting a career-high nine rebounds along with a game-high 19 points.

AFCA names Ryan top coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Morningside College head football coach Steve Ryan has been named the top coach in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics by the American Football Coaches Association.

Ryan was selected by a vote of the active AFCA members at four-year schools in the association's five divisions. The AFCA has named a Coach of the Year since 1935 which makes it the oldest and most prestigious of all the Coach of the Year awards and the only one chosen exclusively by coaches.

He's among a group of five NAIA coaches who've earned the accolade two-or-more times. In 2019, Ryan guided the Mustangs to a 14-0 record with their ninth consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) title and the school's second NAIA national championship included. Mside's skipper has an overall record of 184-36 in his 18 years and has led the program to 16 consecutive post-season appearances, including seven trips to the semifinals in the last nine seasons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0