SPORTS BRIEFS: Brandon Haltli wins Sun Valley Championship

Knock is one of 19 golfers from the NAIA to earn the prestigious academic honor. Knock led the Raiders with a 76.0 scoring average and one top five finish last year, earning first team all-conference honors for the second consecutive season.

He finished in a tie for fifth place in the 36-hole GPAC Championship. Knock is an Actuarial Science major.

To be eligible, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate's Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 78.0 in NAIA and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. (For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40% of the team's competitive rounds.)

USD's Messersmith named to task force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- University of South Dakota Faculty Athletics Representative Jessica Messersmith has been named to the newly-formed Summit League Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion.