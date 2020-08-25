SPORTS BRIEFS: Brandon Haltli wins Sun Valley Championship

Haltli wins Sun Valley Championship
SIOUX CITY -- After a three-way tie for second, it was clear who won the Sun Valley Club Championship title as Brand Haltli came away with the top prize.
John Farley, Steve Meyer and Chris Winkel all finished in a tie for runner-up.
Barb Pitts finished aneady of Amanda Farley for the Ladies Title.
Bandits release 2021 schedule
After having to miss the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sioux City Bandits have already released their 2021 football schedule.
The Bandits have an exhibition game against Rapid City on March 12 at the Tyson Events Center.
The season-opener will be at home as the Bandits host the Wichita Force on March 27. It is one of five home games for the Bandits, who play the Omaha beef on April 10, the Salina Liberty on May 2, the Amarillo Venom on May 15 and the Omaha Beef again on June 5.
The Bandits have a 10-game CIF schedule next season.
Northwestern's Knock earns academic honor
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Isaac Knock was named to the Srixon / Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar for the 2019-20 season announced today by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Knock is one of 19 golfers from the NAIA to earn the prestigious academic honor. Knock led the Raiders with a 76.0 scoring average and one top five finish last year, earning first team all-conference honors for the second consecutive season.
He finished in a tie for fifth place in the 36-hole GPAC Championship. Knock is an Actuarial Science major.
To be eligible, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate's Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 78.0 in NAIA and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. (For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40% of the team's competitive rounds.)
USD's Messersmith named to task force
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- University of South Dakota Faculty Athletics Representative Jessica Messersmith has been named to the newly-formed Summit League Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion.
The task force, made up of representatives from each of the league’s nine institutions, will discuss and set forth initiatives that promote and advance diversity and inclusion on league campuses and in their communities with an emphasis on raising awareness of social injustice and racial and gender inequality. These emphases will also include improving education on these topics for all campus stakeholders while increasing access, improving representation and advancing support for underrepresented minorities.
Messersmith is one of 14 individuals named to the task force and is the only FAR among the group.
Kansas City Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin has been appointed the chair. The group is scheduled to meet bi-monthly with goals of developing initiatives that can be enacted uniquely and specifically to each campus.
