SPORTS BRIEFS: ﻿﻿Briar Cliff coach hired by the Minnesota Twins

Briar Cliff coach hired by the Twins
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Briar Cliff assistant baseball coach Anders Dzurak will be leaving the Cliff after recently accepting a position with the Minnesota Twins organization.
Dzurak, a Minnesota native, was hired by the Twins as a minor league rehab pitching coach. He will be working with the medical, biomechanics, and strength and conditioning staff to assist pitchers in their return to play programming. The position is based out of Fort Myers, Fla., as the former Charger coach will work with pitchers from all levels of the Twins organization who head down to the spring training facility throughout the entire year for rehab assignments before they return to their affiliate teams.
Prior to joining the Briar Cliff staff, Dzurak served as a pitching coach for Northern State University with previous stops at St. Olaf College, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Macalester College.
USD jumps to No. 22
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball has moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 this week at No. 22. It marks the highest ranking the Coyotes have earned in the AP Top 25 in four weeks of being ranked the last two seasons.
No. 22 South Dakota (14-2, 3-0) kicked off Summit League action with three wins in eight days by an average scoring margin of 32 points.
Senior guard Ciara Duffy, the reigning Summit League Player of the Week, is averaging 17 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in Summit League play. She’s one of four Coyotes averaging double-figures in league play, joined by junior center Hannah Sjerven with 15 points, junior guard Chloe Lamb with 13 points and senior forward Taylor Frederick with 12 points a game. Yesterday’s 104-61 victory over Denver saw Duffy, Sjerven and Frederick each record double-doubles in a rare feat.
South Dakota is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the second time this season, previously clocking in at No. 25 on Dec. 16. Prior to this year, only four other Summit League teams had ever made it into the AP Top 25 with one of those being the 2018-19 Coyotes.
The Coyotes tip-off against Omaha at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first half of a doubleheader with the South Dakota men inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Christensen named USD's assistant SID
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Caleb Christensen has been named an assistant sports information director at the University of South Dakota. Christensen will serve as the primary contact for the Coyotes’ men’s basketball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s golf programs.
Christensen spent 2019 in the sports information office at Augustana University in Sioux Falls where he served as the primary contact for six sports including volleyball, women’s basketball and tennis. He also created graphics, shot and edited video pieces and managed game operations for many Vikings sports.
Prior to Augustana, Christensen served as an intern in the SID office at South Dakota State University where he assisted in game operations for five sports including football and basketball. He also volunteered at the Summit League Basketball Tournament in Sioux Falls and is a writer for Prep Hoops Dakota.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from SDSU in December of 2018, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sports administration and leadership from Augustana.
UNI's Green named MVC Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS, Missouri – UNI’s A.J. Green was named MVC Player of the Week.
Green totaled 58 points in two Valley games last week. The sophomore guard shot 54 percent from the field in games against Illinois State and Bradley. Green finished 9-of-14 from the field against Illinois State, leading the Panthers with 23 points.
Green set career marks in points (35), field goals made (10) and three-pointers made (7) in the McLeod Center on Saturday night. Green propelled the Panthers to a 69-64 win against the Braves of Bradley, a rematch of last season’s MVC Championship game. Green finished 10-of-21 from the field and 7-of-13 from beyond the arc to help the Panthers move to 1-1 in MVC play.