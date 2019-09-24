Briar Cliff gets three soccer GPAC awards
SIOUX CITY -- The GPAC announced its men’s and women’s soccer players of the week and Briar Cliff had three players picked.
For the men, Marcus Horwood collected a hat trick against Midland to earn offensive player of the week.
On the women’s side, Flor Suarez’s game winner vs. No. 13 Midland earned her offensive player of the week. She's the leader in goals for the Chargers this season despite missing two games.
Goalkeeper Ruby Campa got the nod for defensive player after shutting out the Warriors with four big saves. It was the first shutout of Campa's career.
USD's Rasmussen gets weekly honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior libero Anne Rasmussen has been named the Summit League defensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Rasmussen earns her second straight defensive player of the week honors. She totaled 42 digs in two matches averaging 6.00 digs per set as the Coyotes posted wins over Northern Illinois and Bradley.
Rasmussen, honored for the eighth time in her career, had 13 digs in the three-set match against Northern Illinois and registered 29 in the four-set win over Bradley.
This season the reigning Summit League Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 4.57 digs per set, which rank second in the league.
The Coyotes, finishing at 11-1 in non-conference play, host a pair of matches as Summit League play gets underway on Friday against Oral Roberts and Sunday against North Dakota.
USD earns two Summit awards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Abby Ripperda and sophomore Merga Gemeda have been named the Summit League Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Athletes of the Week.
Ripperda receives the honor for the second time of the season and of her career. She finished runner-up at Saturday’s 30th annual Woody Greeno Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska, to pace the Coyotes. Ripperda completed the 5,000-meter course in 17:16.6. The time is her second-fastest on the grass circuit followed by her 16:47 clocking at the Augustana Twilight. Ripperda now owns both the fastest and third-fastest 5,000-meter times in the Summit League this fall.
Gemeda garners his first career athlete of the week honor. Gemeda placed 21st at the Woody Greeno Invitational with a time of 25:30.6. He clocked the fastest time by a Coyote on the Mahoney Golf Course in the two years the meet has been held there. Gemeda also owns the fourth-fastest 8,000-meter time in the Summit League this fall.
South Dakota cross country next toes the line at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Oct. 5.
ISU's Bolton granted waiver
AMES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Athletics Department announced today that guard Rasir Bolton, who averaged 11.6 points as a freshman at Penn State, has been granted a waiver by the NCAA making him immediately eligible to compete during the 2019-20 season.
The NCAA granted Bolton his waiver after considering the circumstances surrounding his transfer from Penn State to Iowa State.
A native of Petersburg, Virginia, Bolton played 32 games for Penn State as a freshman in 2018-19. He shot 36.1 percent from behind the arc and 87.6 percent at the free-throw line. Bolton connected on 52 three-pointers, giving the Cyclones another threat from three-point range.
Bolton reached double figures in 20 games, including three games scoring 25 or more points. He announced his intention to transfer from Penn State in April and signed with the Cyclones in May. He spent the summer working out with his team in Ames and has three years of eligibility beginning this season.
The Cyclones open the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 when they host Mississippi Valley State at Hilton Coliseum.