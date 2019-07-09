Briar Cliff hires Forbes as an assistant
Briar Cliff head men's basketball coach Mark Svagera has announced the addition of former Charger All-American Bryan Forbes to the team's coaching staff.
Forbes replaces another All-American for the Blue and Gold, Jake Shipley, who left the program for an opportunity outside of basketball.
Forbes graduated from Briar Cliff in 2017 after playing four seasons with the Chargers. He was named an NAIA All-American each of his final two seasons and earned GPAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015-2016. He finished his BC career with 1,729 points, 808 rebounds, 214 assists, 203 steals and 101 blocked shots.
Forbes comes back to BC after spending two seasons as a graduate assistant at East Tennessee State University. The Buccaneers went 49-19 with Forbes on staff.
USD women to face OSU, NIU
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball is scheduled to face Ohio State and Northern Illinois at the 2019 South Point Shootout over Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
South Dakota (28-6, 14-2 Summit League) returns 11 players from last year’s NCAA Tournament team. The Coyotes bring back nearly 84 percent of their scoring from a season ago, including two-time Academic All-American Ciara Duffy and Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year Hannah Sjerven. The Coyotes also return three other starters in senior Madison McKeever, senior Taylor Frederick and junior Chloe Lamb.
Ohio State (14-15, 10-8 Big Ten) won the Big Ten regular season in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018. The Buckeyes have made the NCAA Tournament four out of the last five years with a pair of NCAA Sweet 16 appearances. Ohio State’s 2019-20 roster includes one senior with 10 underclassmen. Pacing the Buckeye returners will be sophomore forward Dorka Juhász who averaged nearly 12 points and nine rebounds to earn all-Big Ten second team accolades last year.
This will be the first meeting between South Dakota and Ohio State.
Northern Illinois (19-13, 10-8 MAC) advanced to the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament last year. The Huskies return 67 percent of their scoring from 2018-19, led by junior Gabby Nikitinaite’s 12.1 points and senior Myia Starks’ 11.7 points per game. Northern Illinois brings back plenty of experience with four returning starters and nine upperclassmen on its roster.
This will be the second meeting between Plitzuweit’s Coyotes and Northern Illinois. South Dakota took the first meeting 97-83 on another neutral floor back in 2016.
The South Point Shootout will be held at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Vegas. South Dakota is scheduled to face Ohio State on Friday, Nov. 29, followed by a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Four ISU earn preseason All-Big 12 honors
IRVING, Texas – Four Iowa State defensive players – JaQuan Bailey (DE), Ray Lima (DL), Greg Eisworth (S) and Marcel Spears Jr. (LB) - made the 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team.
Iowa State’s four representatives on the team ties for second behind Oklahoma’s five.
Bailey is a two-time All-Big 12 selection, including a second-teamer in 2018, is currently tied with Shawn Moorehead for the most career sacks in Iowa State history (18.5). His 18.5 career sacks ranks third among active NCAA FBS players. His 31.5 career TFL ranks fifth in school history and is 2.5 shy from the school record.
In 2018, Bailey led the team and ranked fourth in the Big 12 in sacks (8.0), the third-best season total in school history. He also led the team in TFL, registering the ninth-best season total in the Cyclone record book at 14.5.
Lima is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and was a first-team all-league choice by ESPN in 2018. He has recorded 59 tackles and 8.0 TFL in his career.
Eisworth earned Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the year accolades and First-Team All-Big 12 recognition. He led the Cyclones in tackles per game (7.2) to rank eighth in the Big 12.
Spears earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades in 2017 and 2018. Spears enters his senior season with 180 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions in his career.