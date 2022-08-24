SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff men's soccer opens season with win

Chargers open season with win

SIOUX CITY — A quick start in the second half fueled the Briar Cliff men's soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Waldorf Tuesday.

After trailing 1-0 to start the second half, BCU put away three goals in the first 15 minutes on their way to a season opening win.

BCU had scoring chances in the first 16 minutes of play with four shots, but the Warriors would score the game's first goal at the 25-minute mark. Goalie Coy Leytham kept the Chargers within one goal of Waldorf after 45 minutes, making five first half saves.

A Filip Peters shot on net was saved by the Warriors goalie but redirected to Arthur Rebeschini, who put away his first career goal in the Blue and Gold and tied the game at 1-1. After a Waldorf yellow card in the box, Bernardo Torres converted a penalty kick to take a 2-1 edge in the 54th minute.

The Chargers played a long ball to Peters in the 62nd minute, who maneuvered around a pair of Warrior defenders to score the Chargers third goal of the game.

Peters' goal was assisted by Nathan Karnes. Waldorf answered in the 71st, with a header from Hanibal Abraha and cut the BCU lead to one. Over the final 18 minutes of play, the Chargers' backline held the Warriors to just one shot to preserve the 3-2 win.

Peters led Briar Cliff with two shots on goal, while Leonardo Davalos, Nicolas Karlsen and Yuta Toya all took two shots. Leytham made five saves and allowed two goals in his 90 minutes in net.

The Chargers took 15 shots, with seven on goal compared to 10 shots and eight on goal for Waldorf.

Juhnke, Harms named players to watch

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year juniors Elizabeth Juhnke and Madison Harms were named Summit League Players to Watch in conjunction with the volleyball preseason poll announced Wednesday.

South Dakota, coming off its third NCAA Tournament berth in four years, was picked to finish second in the league by the coaches. The Coyotes (20-10) snagged three of the 10 first-place votes and tallied 74 points in the voting, one point shy of preseason favorite Denver.

Juhnke, a returning All-American, led the league last season at 3.97 kills per set and 461 total kills.

A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Juhnke was named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the second consecutive season. The all-rotation player also contributed 347 digs, 56 blocks, 37 assists, and 23 service aces during the 2021 season.

Harms, a two-time first-team All-Summit League middle blocker, was the Coyotes’ third-leading hitter at 2.52 kills per set and 257 total kills. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad set a single-season record for hitting percentage at .409, which is sixth all-time in Summit League history.

Harms also ranked second in the league with a team-high 121 total blocks and 1.19 blocks per set.