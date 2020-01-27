SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff, Morningside to hold teddy bear drive

BCU, Morningside to hold teddy bear drive

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff and Morningside are working together this week to kick off the Mike Ruehle Annual Bear Memorial at the basketball doubleheader between the two on Saturday at BCU's Newman Flanagan. The women's game begins at 2 p.m. and the men's game starts at 4 p.m.

Fans are asked to bring a teddy bear or another stuffed animals (with new tags) to be donated to people connected with cancer. The event honors Mike "Bear" Ruehle, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2014, after a 12-year battle with cancer. Since his death, teddy bears have been given in his memory to adults and children with a connection to cancer.

Everyone who donates a stuffed animal at Saturday's games will receive a free popcorn from the concession stand. The bear drive will run through Feb. 29 and stuffed animals can be dropped off at five Siouxland locations - Ruehle Family Chiropractic, Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Boy Scouts of America, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and FYICAL Dizziness and Balance Center.

More info can be found at www.bcuchargers.com/article/6154.php.

