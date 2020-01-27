SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff, Morningside to hold teddy bear drive

BCU, Morningside to hold teddy bear drive
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff and Morningside are working together this week to kick off the Mike Ruehle Annual Bear Memorial at the basketball doubleheader between the two on Saturday at BCU's Newman Flanagan. The women's game begins at 2 p.m. and the men's game starts at 4 p.m.
Fans are asked to bring a teddy bear or another stuffed animals (with new tags) to be donated to people connected with cancer. The event honors Mike "Bear" Ruehle, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2014, after a 12-year battle with cancer. Since his death, teddy bears have been given in his memory to adults and children with a connection to cancer.
Everyone who donates a stuffed animal at Saturday's games will receive a free popcorn from the concession stand. The bear drive will run through Feb. 29 and stuffed animals can be dropped off at five Siouxland locations - Ruehle Family Chiropractic, Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Boy Scouts of America, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and FYICAL Dizziness and Balance Center.
More info can be found at www.bcuchargers.com/article/6154.php.
USD women climb to No. 21
NEW YORK -- The South Dakota women’s basketball team climbed to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. It is the highest the Coyote women have ever been ranked in the writers’ poll.
No. 21 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0) remains undefeated at the midway point of Summit League play. The Coyotes have won their first eight league games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game.
The Coyotes boast the nation’s ninth-best scoring offense by putting up 81.4 points per game. Senior guard Ciara Duffy paces the Yotes with 17 points, six boards and five assists per game. She’s joined in double-figures this season by junior center Hannah Sjerven, junior guard Chloe Lamb and junior guard Monica Arens.
On the defensive end of the floor, the Coyotes had a streak of keeping four-straight foes under 50. USD held Purdue Fort Wayne to a season-best 25 points on Friday night.
This marks No. 21 South Dakota’s fourth-straight week in the Associated Press Top 25 and fifth week of the season. USD is one of three mid-majors in the AP Top 25, joining No. 12 Gonzaga and No. 24 Missouri State.
The Coyotes hit the road for a three-game stretch beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday night against Omaha inside Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
Warnock, Doyle earn B1G honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa’s McKenna Warnock was named Big Ten Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week and senior Kathleen Doyle was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll.
Warnock and Doyle’s honors tally eight for the Hawkeyes this season. Warnock earned the first Big Ten honor of her career and Doyle now has accumulated four.
Warnock recorded her second career double-double, scoring a career-high 22 points and pulling in 10 rebounds in Iowa’s, 74-57, win over Michigan State on Sunday. Warnock scored 19 of her team-leading 22 points in the second half, knocking down seven made shots on eight attempts. Warnock averaged 8.5 rebounds in the Hawkeyes' two games last week, tallying seven against Ohio State on Thursday.
Doyle averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the Hawkeyes’ wins over Ohio State and Michigan State. She scored 26 points, shooting 75 percent from the field and went 9-for-9 from the free throw line against Ohio State. Against Michigan State, she tallied 20 points and recorded a career-high seven steals.