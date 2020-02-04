SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb named NAIA player of the week

Lamb named NAIA player of the week

After a monster week on the hardwood, Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb was named the GPAC and NAIA DII men's basketball player of the week.

Lamb was crucial in two wins over ranked opponents, including dropping a career-high 54 points against No. 17 Mount Marty. The senior guard also had 11 rebounds against the Lancers to record his fourth double-double of the year.

Lamb locked up the weekly honors by leading the Chargers in a win against No. 1 and previously unbeaten Morningside. Against the Mustangs, the Greenfield, Iowa native secured his fifth double-double of the season while flirting with a triple-double, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Lamb currently leads the GPAC with 24.2 points per game and ranks sixth in the conference in rebounding with 7.0 boards a contest. The Emil S. Liston Award winner from this season is also nearing the career record in 3-pointers for the Cliff as he currently has connected on 353 treys in a Charger uniform, trailing just Clay Harreld's mark of 358 from 2012-16.

Briar Cliff returns to action Wednesday with an 8 p.m. tipoff against No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan in the Newman Flanagan Center.