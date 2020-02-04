SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb named NAIA player of the week

Lamb named NAIA player of the week
After a monster week on the hardwood, Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb was named the GPAC and NAIA DII men's basketball player of the week.
Lamb was crucial in two wins over ranked opponents, including dropping a career-high 54 points against No. 17 Mount Marty. The senior guard also had 11 rebounds against the Lancers to record his fourth double-double of the year.
Lamb locked up the weekly honors by leading the Chargers in a win against No. 1 and previously unbeaten Morningside. Against the Mustangs, the Greenfield, Iowa native secured his fifth double-double of the season while flirting with a triple-double, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Lamb currently leads the GPAC with 24.2 points per game and ranks sixth in the conference in rebounding with 7.0 boards a contest. The Emil S. Liston Award winner from this season is also nearing the career record in 3-pointers for the Cliff as he currently has connected on 353 treys in a Charger uniform, trailing just Clay Harreld's mark of 358 from 2012-16.
Briar Cliff returns to action Wednesday with an 8 p.m. tipoff against No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan in the Newman Flanagan Center.
USD moves up to No. 17 in poll
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota women’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 17 in the USA Today Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
No. 17 South Dakota (21-2, 10-0 Summit) has the nation’s ninth-longest winning streak at 10 games.
The Coyotes’ undefeated start to league play includes defeating Summit foes by nearly 35 points per game. USD’s defense has kept six of its 10 Summit foes to fewer than 50 points in the game.
Senior guard Ciara Duffy, named a semifinalist for Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year on Tuesday, paces the Coyotes with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
This marks South Dakota’s 10th-straight week in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It marks the second-longest streak in the coaches poll by a Summit team (South Dakota State, 14-straight weeks in 2008-09).
The Coyotes fell one spot to No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25. South Dakota has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for six weeks this season, including the last five consecutive weeks.
South Dakota also ranks second in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll for the third consecutive week. This marks the 45th-straight week for the Coyotes in the mid-major poll. USD has ranked in the top-five for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.
USD sweeps Summit men's T&F awards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen and freshman Brithton Senior have been named the Summit League men’s track and field athletes of the week for the period ended Feb. 2.
Nilsen picks up the weekly award for the second time this season, extending his Summit record to 23 weekly awards. Nilsen vaulted an NCAA-leading height of 19 feet, ¾ inch, on Saturday at the Adidas Classic. The height breaks his own indoor school record and the Bob Devaney Sports Center facility record.
Senior earns the weekly award for the first time of his career. He won the 60-meter hurdles at the Adidas Classic in a blistering 7.79 seconds. Senior improved his own mark by three-hundredths of a second from a week prior. His time is tied for 17th in the NCAA this season and sits .02 off South Dakota’s school record in the event.
The Coyotes host the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet this weekend at the Mildred J. Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome. The meet is tentatively scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.