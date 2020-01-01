SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Konnor Sudmann named GPAC Player of the Week

Sudmann named player of the week
SIOUX CITY -- After recording the two top scoring efforts at the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic, Briar Cliff's Konnor Sudmann was named this week's GPAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Sudmann poured in 22 points against NO. 21 Mavyile State before besting that with 24 points in the Cliff win over Valley City State. Against the Vikings, Sudmann tied a career high with five made 3-pointers by shooting 5-of-7 from deep. She was 12-of-13 from the charity stripe over the two games. The freshman also recorded seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists over the weekend.
The Chargers open the 2020 slate with a home matchup against Hastings at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Newman Flanagan Center.
UNI's Taylor named All-American
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI's Karlie Taylor has been named a Volleyballmag.com Fourth Team All-American.
This is Taylor's first All-American selection by Volleyballmag.com, Taylor finished her career with three AVCA All-Midwest Region selections and has earned AVCA Honorable Mention All-American honors twice (2019, 2017). Taylor was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2019, racking up 565 kills, 440 digs, and 51 total blocks.
Taylor is the only Panther to record three seasons with over 500 kills, recording 507 as a sophomore in 2017, 563 as a junior in 2018 and 565 as a senior in 2019. Her 1,709 career kills ranks 3rd all-time in the career record books.