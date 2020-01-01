SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Konnor Sudmann named GPAC Player of the Week

Sudmann named player of the week

SIOUX CITY -- After recording the two top scoring efforts at the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic, Briar Cliff's Konnor Sudmann was named this week's GPAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Sudmann poured in 22 points against NO. 21 Mavyile State before besting that with 24 points in the Cliff win over Valley City State. Against the Vikings, Sudmann tied a career high with five made 3-pointers by shooting 5-of-7 from deep. She was 12-of-13 from the charity stripe over the two games. The freshman also recorded seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists over the weekend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chargers open the 2020 slate with a home matchup against Hastings at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Newman Flanagan Center.

UNI's Taylor named All-American

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI's Karlie Taylor has been named a Volleyballmag.com Fourth Team All-American.