Briar Cliff's Marasco-Ayau named Libero of the Year
The men's volleyball all-conference teams were announced for the American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and Briar Cliff's Noah Marasco-Ayau was selected as the league's Libero of the Year.
Marasco-Ayau was picked to the conference's 1st-team, which consisted of seven players.
Brandon Oswald was named to the All-AMGPKCAC 2nd-Team, while one other player for the Blue and Gold was honored with Tyler Godown making the Honorable Mention list.
Marasco-Ayau leads Briar Cliff in digs this season with 251, averaging nearly three per set. He's also chipped in a few different ways for his team, tallying three kills, 53 assists and nine ace serves during his junior campaign.
Oswald made the league's 2nd-team despite missing some time due to injury. The junior outside hitter has 178 kills this season with an attack percentage of .243. He has helped out his team defensively as well with 40 blocks (15 solo, 25 assists) and 36 digs.
Godown's blocking stood out to help him earn a spot on the all-conference honorable mention list. The freshman middle blocker leads BC in blocks with 75 with 11 coming on solo blocks and 64 block assists. He also has tallied 94 kills with an attack percentage of .224.
The Chargers finished the regular season in fourth place in the league standings with a 7-5 mark in the AMGPKCAC and a 13-11 overall record.
Dordt's Ben Tiemersma was named to the 2nd-team. Morningside's Tommy Looper and Jimmy Aschenbrenner were both named honorable mentions.
USD's Morris, Schank named Summit Divers of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota teammates Isaac Morris and Sarah Schank have swept the Summit League Diver of the Year awards as announced.
Morris, a junior, is the Men’s Diver of the Year for the second-straight season. Despite missing three quarters of the season recovering from a knee injury, he returned to capture the Summit League title on the one-meter board.
Morris scored 309 points to win the Summit League title and qualify for the NCAA Zone Qualifying Meet for the third time. He also earned all-conference honors with a third-place finish on the three-meter board. Morris is the school record holder on both boards. Morris becomes the fifth diver in Summit League history to win the award at least two times.
Schank, a senior, was the dominant diver in the Summit League throughout the season and is named the Women’s Diver of the Year honor for the first time. She swept the Summit League titles on the one-meter and three-meter boards.
Schank, a five-time Summit League women’s diver of the week this season, won nine competitions on the one-meter board and eight competitions on the three-meter board this school year. Her 285.1 points during the finals of the one-meter competition was a season and personal best, vaulting her to third all-time at USD. She competed in the NCAA Zone Qualifying Meet on both boards for the second-straight season. Schank is the second Coyote female to be honored as Greysen Hertting earned the honor four times.
The duo helped the Coyote men’s and women’s teams post runner-up finishes at the Summit League Championships.
Creighton's Fitch earns Hall of Fame nod
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Bill Fitch, a former Creighton baseball head coach and Creighton basketball assistant coach, was announced as part of the Class of 2019 that will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Fitch is among 12 honorees who will be celebrated September 5-7, 2019 during this year's Enshrinement festivities in Springfield, Mass.
Fitch was an assistant coach with the Creighton men's basketball program who also served as the head coach for Creighton baseball from 1956-58. It was at Creighton where he got his start coaching basketball, coming over from his alma mater, Coe College, along with then-Bluejay basketball head coach Tommy Thomsen. Among his star pupils in both sports was Bob Gibson, who played for the Harlem Globetrotters and went on to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1981 after a standout career with the St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to Fitch, this year's class includes eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member Bobby Jones, five-time NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief, seven-time NBA All-Star Jack Sikma, five-time WNBA All-Star Teresa Weatherspoon, five-time NBA All-Star Paul Westphal and the first men's collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back Championships, the Tennessee A&I Teams of 1957-1959.